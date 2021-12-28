Tuesday’s news in pictures, Taking the temperature. By Louis Delbarre December 28, 2021, 4:20 pm Updated: December 28, 2021, 4:20 pm (211228) -- HARBIN, Dec. 28, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2021 shows workers finishing the main snow sculpture featuring Beijing 2022 mascots at the 34th Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Aerial photo shows workers finishing the main snow sculpture featuring Beijing 2022 mascots at the 34th Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Xinhua/Xie Jianfei An aerial photo shows a large flock of geese on a water surface in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, China. Photo by Song Weixing / Costfoto/Sipa USA Junior doctors of a government medical college hospital who are on their second week of strike, shout anti-government slogans as they march in New Delhi, India. AP Photo/Manish Swarup Israeli soldiers stand guard as bulldozers demolish a Palestinian house, which the Israelis claim to be built without permit, in south of the West Bank city of Hebron. Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, igniting a fire in the container terminal, Syrian state media reported, in the second such attack on the vital facility this month. SANA via AP Seattle, Washington. Snow blankets the Ballard neighborhood, seen in this drone aerial view. Heavy snowstorms, unusual for the Seattle area, have hit the region and caused holiday travel disruptions. David Ryder/ZUMA Press Wire Travelers wait to receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination for people who have not been vaccinated at a bus station in Bogor, Indonesia. Photo by Adriana Adie/NurPhoto A Crystal Palace fan in the stands prior to the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date. Steven Paston/PA Wire. A reveller takes part in the Els Enfarinats festival, in the town of Ibi near Alicante, Spain. For about 200-years the inhabitants of Ibi annually celebrate with a battle using flour, eggs and firecrackers, outside the city town hall. AP Photo/Alberto Saiz Danny Noppert ahead of his match against Ryan Searle during day eleven of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.</p> <p> Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts Golf: Murcar Links pro Gary Forbes on following Colin Montgomerie’s lead at Wentworth and putting club on map for US tourists HMT panto star looking for the Fairy Godmother (or father) who saved his Christmas