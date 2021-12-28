Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday’s news in pictures, Taking the temperature.

By Louis Delbarre
December 28, 2021, 4:20 pm Updated: December 28, 2021, 4:20 pm
(211228) -- HARBIN, Dec. 28, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2021 shows workers finishing the main snow sculpture featuring Beijing 2022 mascots at the 34th Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Aerial photo shows workers finishing the main snow sculpture featuring Beijing 2022 mascots at the 34th Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Xinhua/Xie Jianfei
An aerial photo shows a large flock of geese on a water surface in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, China. Photo by Song Weixing / Costfoto/Sipa USA
Junior doctors of a government medical college hospital who are on their second week of strike, shout anti-government slogans as they march in New Delhi, India. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Israeli soldiers stand guard as bulldozers demolish a Palestinian house, which the Israelis claim to be built without permit, in south of the West Bank city of Hebron. Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua
Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the Syrian port of Latakia early  Tuesday, igniting a fire in the container terminal, Syrian state media reported, in the second such attack on the vital facility this month. SANA via AP
Seattle, Washington. Snow blankets the Ballard neighborhood, seen in this drone aerial view. Heavy snowstorms, unusual for the Seattle area, have hit the region and caused holiday travel disruptions. David Ryder/ZUMA Press Wire
Travelers wait to receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination for people who have not been vaccinated at a bus station in Bogor, Indonesia. Photo by Adriana Adie/NurPhoto
A Crystal Palace fan in the stands prior to the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date. Steven Paston/PA Wire.
A reveller takes part in the Els Enfarinats festival, in the town of Ibi near Alicante, Spain. For about 200-years the inhabitants of Ibi annually celebrate with a battle using flour, eggs and firecrackers, outside the city town hall. AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
Danny Noppert ahead of his match against Ryan Searle during day eleven of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.</p> <p>

