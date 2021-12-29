Wednesday’s news in pictures, guns and roses. By Louis Delbarre December 29, 2021, 6:23 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 6:23 pm A Palestinian farmer harvests roses to sell in preparation for the New Year, southern Gaza Strip, on December 29, 2021. Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Protesters from Insulate Britain block Great George Street in Parliament Square, central London. Policing Insulate Britains road-blocking protests cost taxpayers at least £4.3 million, an investigation has found. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he was “appalled” by the bill, which was disclosed by police forces in response to Freedom of Information. James Manning/PA Wire Jonas Pao, left, and Phela Durosinmi, of Palo Alto, California had time to build a snowman on the highway median while traffic was at a standstill. AP Photo/Randall Benton Women marshals riding on a beach clean up vehicle at Versova beach, India. Beach clean up marshals are hired to keep the city beaches clean of garbage and plastic waste. Photo by Ashish Vaishnav / SOPA Images/Sipa USA A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks along a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko National Trust Mountain ranger Theo Burke hammering in stone slabs on Slieve Donard in Newcastle Co Down as he constructs 2 kms of stone foot path by hand. Niall Carson/PA Wire Social media influencer Yuri Khovansky (bahind bars), charged with public justification of terrorism, attends a hearing at St Petersburg’s Kuibyshevsky District Court to consider the defenses motion to cancel his arrest. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS Fisherwomen remove fish from a structure made of bamboo poles after sun drying them at a fishing colony in Mumbai, India AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool Palestinian militants take part in a military exercise in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Majdi Fathi/NurPhot0 Runners and riders during the MansionBet Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire.</p> <p> Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Mark Cooper convinced Barrow should have received penalty against Oldham Another new record reported for UK-wide coronavirus cases Johnson urges New Year partygoers to take Covid test despite shortage ‘We lost our heads’ – Eric Dier says Spurs will learn from mistakes at St Mary’s