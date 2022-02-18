In pictures: Storm Eunice around the United Kingdom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

In pictures: Storm Eunice around the United Kingdom

By Louis Delbarre
February 18, 2022, 2:47 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 2:51 pm
A person take photographs of waves as they crash against the Cobb in Lyme Regis, west Dorset, as Storm Eunice hits the south coast. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures of Storm Eunice everywhere around the United Kingdom.

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales. Jacob King/PA Wire
People walk over the Millennium Bridge in London,millions of people have been urged to stay at home for the day, as one of the worst storms in a generation hits the UK.  John Walton/PA Wire
Thw light house at New Brighton, Merseyside. A rare red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
People walking around Aberdeen City Centre, Union street during the storm Eunice. Scott Baxter/DCT Media
A fallen tree near Waterloo in London, as Storm Eunice hits the UK. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Emergency services look at the damage to the roof of the O2 Arena (known as the Millennium Dome when it opened in 2000), in south east London, caused by Storm Eunice. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
A coastguard search and rescue team in New Brighton, Merseyside. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
A plane takes off from Stansted Airport in Essex With attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, people are warned to stay indoors. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Catle enjoying the snow near Carrbridge in Inverness, Scotland during the storm. Sandy McCook/DCT Media
The de Havilland Venom plane which has been blown down in Wantage, Oxfordshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A fallen tree blocks a road near to Canford Bottom in Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

 

