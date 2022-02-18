In pictures: Storm Eunice around the United Kingdom By Louis Delbarre February 18, 2022, 2:47 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 2:51 pm A person take photographs of waves as they crash against the Cobb in Lyme Regis, west Dorset, as Storm Eunice hits the south coast. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up In pictures: Storm Eunice around the United Kingdom Our picture editor brings you the best pictures of Storm Eunice everywhere around the United Kingdom. Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales. Jacob King/PA Wire People walk over the Millennium Bridge in London,millions of people have been urged to stay at home for the day, as one of the worst storms in a generation hits the UK. John Walton/PA Wire Thw light house at New Brighton, Merseyside. A rare red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge. Peter Byrne/PA Wire People walking around Aberdeen City Centre, Union street during the storm Eunice. Scott Baxter/DCT Media A fallen tree near Waterloo in London, as Storm Eunice hits the UK. Yui Mok/PA Wire Emergency services look at the damage to the roof of the O2 Arena (known as the Millennium Dome when it opened in 2000), in south east London, caused by Storm Eunice. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire A coastguard search and rescue team in New Brighton, Merseyside. Peter Byrne/PA Wire A plane takes off from Stansted Airport in Essex With attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, people are warned to stay indoors. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Catle enjoying the snow near Carrbridge in Inverness, Scotland during the storm. Sandy McCook/DCT Media The de Havilland Venom plane which has been blown down in Wantage, Oxfordshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire A fallen tree blocks a road near to Canford Bottom in Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘After the second attempt, I didn’t think we would land at all’: Passenger’s terror as Aberdeen to Heathrow flight lands in Storm Eunice Storm Eunice: Disruption to CalMac services to last until next week John Bishop’s P&J Live gig is still going ahead tonight ‘You need a boat’: Fraserburgh streets flooded as drains struggle to deal with Storm Eunice