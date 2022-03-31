Lateral flow tests to go on sale at Tesco stores for £2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lateral flow tests to go on sale at Tesco stores for £2

By James Masson
March 31, 2022, 7:02 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 7:52 pm
Everything Genetic CEO, James Price, with £2 test kits
Healthcare company Everything Genetic has announced a deal with Tesco to sell  affordable lateral flow tests.

Everything Genetic’s £2 kits will be stocked in over 1,500 Tesco stores across the UK.

The tests, which report a clinical performance of 96.1% sensitivity and 100% specificity when detecting Covid-19, have recently received approval under the UK Health Security Agency’s Medical Devices Regulations 2021.

James Price, chief executive of Everything Genetic, said: “The gradual easing of the UK’s Covid restrictions has brought with it a subsequent rise in cases across the country, especially in recent weeks.

“As a result, thousands of individuals across the UK will still want the peace of mind that the fast, efficient and accurate LFT devices can provide.

“The kits will now be positioned in convenient Tesco retail locations up and down the country, they’ll be readily available at a moment’s notice for anyone wanting to get tested.”

Overarching ambition is to ‘democratise’ testing

Established in 2016, Everything Genetic has a background in genetics testing, but since the pandemic, has provided over a million Covid-19 test kits to help people travel safely and do business abroad.

Mr Price said: “Although Covid tests won’t be free after April 1, the importance and demand for using them to accurately gain a rapid insight into our health will continue for some time.

“The very nature of the tests mean they can be used to provide a fast, efficient and reliable result of positivity.”

Everything Genetic’s nasal-swab kits will be sold as single test kits in Tesco’s priced at £2.

