Lateral flow tests to go on sale at Tesco stores for £2

Healthcare company Everything Genetic has announced a deal with Tesco to sell affordable lateral flow tests.

Everything Genetic’s £2 kits will be stocked in over 1,500 Tesco stores across the UK.

The tests, which report a clinical performance of 96.1% sensitivity and 100% specificity when detecting Covid-19, have recently received approval under the UK Health Security Agency’s Medical Devices Regulations 2021.

James Price, chief executive of Everything Genetic, said: “The gradual easing of the UK’s Covid restrictions has brought with it a subsequent rise in cases across the country, especially in recent weeks.

“As a result, thousands of individuals across the UK will still want the peace of mind that the fast, efficient and accurate LFT devices can provide.

“The kits will now be positioned in convenient Tesco retail locations up and down the country, they’ll be readily available at a moment’s notice for anyone wanting to get tested.”

Overarching ambition is to ‘democratise’ testing

Established in 2016, Everything Genetic has a background in genetics testing, but since the pandemic, has provided over a million Covid-19 test kits to help people travel safely and do business abroad.

Mr Price said: “Although Covid tests won’t be free after April 1, the importance and demand for using them to accurately gain a rapid insight into our health will continue for some time.

“The very nature of the tests mean they can be used to provide a fast, efficient and reliable result of positivity.”

Everything Genetic’s nasal-swab kits will be sold as single test kits in Tesco’s priced at £2.