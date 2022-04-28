WhatsApp: Thousands of users report issues accessing app

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of WhatsApp users have reported issues accessing the app this evening.

At around 10pm, more than 40,000 people had reported a problem via website Downdetector.

The number of reports have gradually dropped since.

In a post shared on Twitter, the app’s account confirmed that users may be experiencing “some issues”.

They added that the WhatsApp team is “working to get things running smoothly again”.

The problems with the app, owned by Meta Platforms, appear to have started at around 9pm on Thursday.

You may be experiencing some issues using WhatsApp at the moment. We’re aware and working to get things running smoothly again. We’ll keep you updated and in the meantime, thanks for your patience. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 28, 2022