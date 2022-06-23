Only 100 days left to spend paper £20 and £50 banknotes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Only 100 days left to spend paper £20 and £50 banknotes

By Ellie Milne
June 23, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 8:55 am
Old bank notes
People are being encouraged to spend or bank their paper £20 and £50 banknotes before their legal tender status is withdrawn in 100 days. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire.

People are being encouraged to spend their paper banknotes before they are withdrawn in 100 days time.

All £20 and £50 paper banknotes will be withdrawn as legal tender by the Bank of England, and Scottish banks, on September 30.

The majority of paper banknotes have now been replaced with polymer versions, but more than 460 million £20 and £50 paper notes remain in circulation.

Bank of England has confirmed £6billion worth of £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith still need to be spent, alongside £8billion worth of £50 notes with engineers Boulton and Watt.

The paper notes are issued by Bank of Scotland, Clydesdale Bank and The Royal Bank of Scotland in Scotland.

Once the September 30 deadline has passed, people will no longer be able to spend the paper notes in shops, or use them to pay businesses.

So the money does not go to waste, people are being encouraged to spend the cash sooner rather than later, or deposit it at their bank or post office.

The "family" of Bank of England polymer notes is now complete.
The “family” of Bank of England polymer notes is now complete. Supplied by Bank of England.

Sarah John, Bank of England’s chief cashier, said: “Changing our banknotes from paper to polymer over recent years has been an important development, because it makes them more difficult to counterfeit, and means they are more durable.

“The majority of paper banknotes have now been taken out of circulation, but a significant number remain in the economy, so we’re asking you to check if you have any at home.

“For the next 100 days, these can still be used or deposited at your bank in the normal way.”

It is also one year since the introduction of the £50 polymer note, which completed the Bank of England’s “family of polymer notes”. The £50 featuring mathematician Alan Turing was issued on what would have been his 109th birthday.

