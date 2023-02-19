Body found in the River Wyre near to where Nicola Bulley went missing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say that a body has been found in the River Wyre, near to where Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27.

While no formal identification has been made, police have informed Ms Bulley’s family.

Officers said they were treating the incident as “unexplained”.

This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to provide you with an update on that activity. We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road. pic.twitter.com/zTtloX69hJ — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) February 19, 2023

A statement from Lancashire Police said: “We were called today at 11.36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

“Procedures to identify the body are on-going.

“We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

Finn Creaney

On Friday, a documentary exploring the disappearance of Finn Creaney, 32, from the Tain area appealed to people not to give up hope of finding him.

Mr Creaney went missing last March, with widescale searches around the Loch Naver to Gospie route he was believed to be walking.