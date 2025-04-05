‘I met the King at Buckingham Palace – this is what they don’t tell you about visiting the most famous home in the world’

It’s not everyday you get post stamped from Buckingham Palace with the King’s insignia alongside the industrial “postage paid” printing.

After opening it I was immediately honoured to realise I would be representing colleagues from across The Press and Journal at an event celebrating the work of regional media from across the UK.

Within seconds though, the questions started.

What should I wear?

Am I going to remember all the dos and don’ts?

Are they really going to let someone like me inside Buckingham Palace?

And just what do you say to the King when he walks over to say hello?

What is inside of Buckingham Palace like?

I was obviously invited, so the actual process of getting inside Buckingham Palace was easy enough.

A jovial policeman checked my driver’s licence against my invite and wished me a pleasant evening.

So far, no pressure, although walking past a guardsman standing to attention with a fixed bayonet was a good reminder not to mess about.

After walking through one of the archways, I was into the inner sanctum of Buckingham Palace, the part you can’t see from outside the gates.

There was a red rope, the kind you see keeping you away from exhibits in museums, showing you the way to get in.

Once inside, it had the feel of a hotel lobby. Alright, a very extravagant hotel lobby for the sort of place I definitely can’t afford to stay.

Perhaps it was the Palace staff greeting you as you walked in, or perhaps it was immediately being directed to a check-in desk and cloakroom.

After that, I walked up what I’ve reliably read is called the “grand staircase” before being directed into the ballroom.

It’s hard to describe what it was like. Think Aberdeen Art Gallery, though, before the refurbishment with less marble, more red carpet and a lot of gold, and you’re not far off.

There were huge, absolutely massive paintings on the wall. Some, probably roughly the size of our five-desk P&J office in Elgin.

Unlike an art gallery, though, there was no information to go with them. My eye was drawn to one of a man in a kilt with full military regalia looking off across what could have been the Balmoral estate, but sadly, nothing telling me who he was.

What do you say to the King when he says hello?

When I met a friend in London for lunch the following day, one of the first things he asked me was ‘Did the King have a kind of aura about him when he walked in?’

You know, he really didn’t.

If it wasn’t for the multiple cameras following him as he walked into the room, I doubt I would have noticed him.

Unlike the late Queen, who was always dressed immaculately, the King was wearing a quite understated grey suit. Smart, yes. Sharp? Certainly not.

It’s probably to his credit, though, part of making people feel more relaxed, if that were possible, in Buckingham Palace.

So, what do you talk to the King about?

Firstly, he was keen to know where I’d travelled from. When I told him Elgin and I worked at The Press and Journal, he was quick to tell me he’d been reading the paper “for years” when at Balmoral.

Did it prompt any stories of any antics in Elgin from his time at Gordonstoun? If it did, he wasn’t going to tell me.

After that, he was eager to hear about our recent circulation figures and our drive towards establishing a digital audience.

He understood the issues and pressures affecting our industry today and had a handle on the changes we’re going through.

What food do they serve at Buckingham Palace?

As you would expect at Buckingham Palace, there was a well-drilled staff serving various snacks from silver trays.

The evening started much as I expected, there were canapes on seeded crackers, mini quiches, that kind of thing.

Coronation chicken came out. Pretty standard for the royals, I thought.

When the fish pie arrived, I was starting to get a bit confused. It was pretty tasty, yes, but a left-turn from what had come before.

They were back on form by the end, though with some pretty impeccable salted caramel chocolate ball-type creation.

What they do and don’t tell you to do at Buckingham Palace

Here’s the answers to a few other questions I’ve been asked about what it’s like to visit Buckingham Palace.

What do you wear?

The dress code said “lounge suit”. So I sorted myself out with a new navy suit from Emporium Menswear in Elgin and hoped for the best. I thought about my kilt, but my jacket would have been far too formal.

Were there any pens to pocket as souvenirs?

No, there was absolutely nothing pocket-sized to pick up. Believe me, I looked. Clearly far too obvious a heist.

Did they tell me how to behave?

Absolutely not. I was expecting a list of dos and don’ts, including whether you should bow, what you should call him, and when you should speak. To the King and Palace’s credit, there was none of that, and it was as relaxed as it could be in the circumstances. I was still on my best behaviour, though.

What were the toilets like?

Ceramic urinals. Handcloths, no dryers. Very fancy, as toilets go. Quite small though.

What about mobile phones?

Like a lot of London museums, there were signs asking you not to use your phones. So sadly, I don’t have any pictures of the inside of Buckingham Palace to show you. I guess that’s how they keep the mystique alive.

David Mackay lives in Elgin and is a journalist with the Press and Journal.