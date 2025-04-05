‘I met the King at Buckingham Palace – this is what they don’t tell you about visiting the most famous home in the world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I met the King at Buckingham Palace – this is what they don’t tell you about visiting the most famous home in the world’

Press and Journal journalist David Mackay was invited to Buckingham Palace for a reception to celebrate regional media from across the UK.

Press and Journal reporter David Mackay shaking hands with King Charles. Image: Ian Jones Photography
David Mackay By David Mackay

It’s not everyday you get post stamped from Buckingham Palace with the King’s insignia alongside the industrial “postage paid” printing.

After opening it I was immediately honoured to realise I would be representing colleagues from across The Press and Journal at an event celebrating the work of regional media from across the UK.

Within seconds though, the questions started.

  • What should I wear?
  • Am I going to remember all the dos and don’ts?
  • Are they really going to let someone like me inside Buckingham Palace?
  • And just what do you say to the King when he walks over to say hello?

What is inside of Buckingham Palace like?

I was obviously invited, so the actual process of getting inside Buckingham Palace was easy enough.

A jovial policeman checked my driver’s licence against my invite and wished me a pleasant evening.

So far, no pressure, although walking past a guardsman standing to attention with a fixed bayonet was a good reminder not to mess about.

After walking through one of the archways, I was into the inner sanctum of Buckingham Palace, the part you can’t see from outside the gates.

David Mackay outside Buckingham Palace.
Smart, but not formal, for Buckingham Palace. Image: David Mackay

There was a red rope, the kind you see keeping you away from exhibits in museums, showing you the way to get in.

Once inside, it had the feel of a hotel lobby. Alright, a very extravagant hotel lobby for the sort of place I definitely can’t afford to stay.

Perhaps it was the Palace staff greeting you as you walked in, or perhaps it was immediately being directed to a check-in desk and cloakroom.

After that, I walked up what I’ve reliably read is called the “grand staircase” before being directed into the ballroom.

It’s hard to describe what it was like. Think Aberdeen Art Gallery, though, before the refurbishment with less marble, more red carpet and a lot of gold, and you’re not far off.

There were huge, absolutely massive paintings on the wall. Some, probably roughly the size of our five-desk P&J office in Elgin.

Unlike an art gallery, though, there was no information to go with them. My eye was drawn to one of a man in a kilt with full military regalia looking off across what could have been the Balmoral estate, but sadly, nothing telling me who he was.

What do you say to the King when he says hello?

When I met a friend in London for lunch the following day, one of the first things he asked me was ‘Did the King have a kind of aura about him when he walked in?’

You know, he really didn’t.

If it wasn’t for the multiple cameras following him as he walked into the room, I doubt I would have noticed him.

Unlike the late Queen, who was always dressed immaculately, the King was wearing a quite understated grey suit. Smart, yes. Sharp? Certainly not.

Inside Buckingham Palace.
Walking to Buckingham Palace’s front door. Image: David Mackay

It’s probably to his credit, though, part of making people feel more relaxed, if that were possible, in Buckingham Palace.

So, what do you talk to the King about?

Firstly, he was keen to know where I’d travelled from. When I told him Elgin and I worked at The Press and Journal, he was quick to tell me he’d been reading the paper “for years” when at Balmoral.

Did it prompt any stories of any antics in Elgin from his time at Gordonstoun? If it did, he wasn’t going to tell me.

After that, he was eager to hear about our recent circulation figures and our drive towards establishing a digital audience.

He understood the issues and pressures affecting our industry today and had a handle on the changes we’re going through.

What food do they serve at Buckingham Palace?

As you would expect at Buckingham Palace, there was a well-drilled staff serving various snacks from silver trays.

The evening started much as I expected, there were canapes on seeded crackers, mini quiches, that kind of thing.

Coronation chicken came out. Pretty standard for the royals, I thought.

When the fish pie arrived, I was starting to get a bit confused. It was pretty tasty, yes, but a left-turn from what had come before.

They were back on form by the end, though with some pretty impeccable salted caramel chocolate ball-type creation.

What they do and don’t tell you to do at Buckingham Palace

Here’s the answers to a few other questions I’ve been asked about what it’s like to visit Buckingham Palace.

What do you wear?

The dress code said “lounge suit”. So I sorted myself out with a new navy suit from Emporium Menswear in Elgin and hoped for the best. I thought about my kilt, but my jacket would have been far too formal.

Were there any pens to pocket as souvenirs?

No, there was absolutely nothing pocket-sized to pick up. Believe me, I looked. Clearly far too obvious a heist.

David Mackay outside Buckingham Palace.
Outside Buckingham Palace as a tourist. Image: David Mackay

Did they tell me how to behave?

Absolutely not. I was expecting a list of dos and don’ts, including whether you should bow, what you should call him, and when you should speak. To the King and Palace’s credit, there was none of that, and it was as relaxed as it could be in the circumstances. I was still on my best behaviour, though.

What were the toilets like?  

Ceramic urinals. Handcloths, no dryers. Very fancy, as toilets go. Quite small though.

What about mobile phones?

Like a lot of London museums, there were signs asking you not to use your phones. So sadly, I don’t have any pictures of the inside of Buckingham Palace to show you. I guess that’s how they keep the mystique alive.

David Mackay lives in Elgin and is a journalist with the Press and Journal.

