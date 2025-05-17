A90 northbound traffic at a standstill after one-vehicle crash

Traffic on the A90 is currently at a standstill after a crash near Edzell.

Vehicles have been slowly progressing on the northbound carriageway after the crash, which involved one vehicle.

The road was already down to one lane before the St Ann’s junction near Brechin due to flooding.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

It is not known if there have been any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4pm on Monday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on the A90 northbound near the Edzell junction.

“Officers attended to assist and recovery has been arranged.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

