US election at a glance: State-by-state projections

The path to power for either Joe Biden or Donald Trump rests in achieving success in individual states and reaching the all-important 270 electoral college votes.

The first polls closed in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 11pm UK time on Tuesday but voting will continue for several hours more with all eyes on the results coming in from key battleground states across the country including Florida and Ohio.

US news networks will “call” a winning presidential candidate for each state but this will only take place when the networks are confident that a candidate is going to win.

In swing states such as Florida, Michigan or Pennsylvania, where the race is expected to be close, the networks will want ot wait until a significant number of votes are actually counted and reported before making a projection.

We will share the latest results as they come in:

Trump: 208

Biden: 223

270 to win.

The states declared so far:

INDIANA: Trump (11)

VERMONT: Biden (3)

KENTUCKY: Trump (8)

WEST VIRGINIA: Trump (5)

VIRGINIA: Biden (13)

NEW JERSEY: Biden (14)

MASSACHUSETTS: Biden (11)

OKLAHOMA: Trump (7)

ILLINOIS: Biden (20)

DELAWARE: Biden (3)

MARYLAND: Biden (10)

CONNECTICUT: Biden (7)

ALABAMA: Trump (9)

SOUTH CAROLINA: Trump (9)

MISSISSIPPI: Trump (6)

RHODE ISLAND: Biden (4)

TENNESSEE: Trump (11)

ARKANSAS: Trump (6)

NEW YORK: Biden (29)

NEW MEXICO: Biden (5)

NEBRASKA: Trump (3)

LOUISIANA: Trump (8)

WYOMING: Trump (3)

NORTH DAKOTA Trump (3)

SOUTH DAKOTA: Trump (3)

COLORADO: Biden (9)

KANSAS: Trump (8)

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Biden (4)

UTAH: Trump (6)

CALIFORNIA: Biden (55)

OREGON: Biden (7)

WASHINGTON: Biden (12)

IDAHO: Trump (4)

MISSOURI: Trump (10)

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Biden (3)

OHIO: Trump (18)

MONTANA: Trump (3)

HAWAII: Biden (4)

FLORIDA: Trump (29)

MINNESOTA: Biden (10)

TEXAS: Trump (38)

