Leader: Rejection of petulant, divisive Trump is a cause for global hope and celebration

Cheering another’s failure is considered poor form – but when that person is Donald Trump and the result his removal from the White House, an exception can justifiably be made.

His departure looks set to be as objectionable and undignified as the campaign that won him the presidency in the first place and the way he has defiled the office ever since.

Of course, a gracious goodbye was never expected from a leader lacking compassion and decency and who could not commit fully to a peaceful transition of power at this election.

Reckless rhetoric and unfounded allegations of fraud continue to flow from the demagogue and his disciples, not least his son’s chilling and idiotic call for “total war” to expose fabricated irregularities, inflaming passions which could all too easily spill into violence.

It was with the typical lack of self-awareness repeatedly displayed by this cabal over these sorry four years, that Donald Trump Jr declared it was “time to clean up this mess and stop looking like a banana republic”.

But the man picked by the US electorate to conduct the clean-up is not his father, to the relief, the joy, of millions across the globe who care about our common humanity and the future direction of world affairs, rather it is Joe Biden.

Few expect miracles from the former vice-president, but he would represent an improvement just by avoiding advocating the injection of disinfectant or flirting with white supremacists.

His first priority will be his response to coronavirus.

Hopefully, he can help unify the global response, in stark contrast to his divisive and petulant opponent, who withdrew from the World Health Organisation mid-pandemic, having previously abandoned the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.

In the longer term, Mr Biden faces an uphill battle to address the fears and disillusionment which underpin the deep divisions which threaten to split the USA apart.

Closer to home, Scots can reflect on how they should have been proud to have the son of a Hebridean in the White House, particularly one who had returned with his golf clubs and chequebook to make major investments in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.

Instead, his misconduct ensured he was disowned by many of them – just as he is today by an increasing number of those within his party who turned a blind eye to some of the worst excesses of this most stomach-churning term in the Oval Office.

The verdict of American voters – all of them, including the millions Mr Trump seeks shamelessly to disenfranchise – should mean the poison can start to be drained from the wound and the long and painful healing process get started.