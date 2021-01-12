Wednesday, January 13th 2021 Show Links
News / World

News in Pictures – 12 January 2021

by Louise Gowans
January 12, 2021, 4:00 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

A solitary person on the concourse at Canary Wharf underground station during the morning rush hour in London, as England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus continues. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

 

People go for their daily exercise in Sefton Park, Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Swimmers at Tynemouth Beach on the North East coast of England. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Commuters queue on their way to Frankfurt, Germany. Snow falls and closed roads in the Taunus regions caused long traffic jams for hours. AP Photo/Michael Probst
The sun rises behind Scarborough Castle in Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Panda Gonggong and shunshun attract visitors to take photos for them with variety sleeping positions in air conditioning room although the temperature drop in Haikou City, south China. Shutterstock
Shishahai Ice Rink opens and photographer takes photos of visitors in reverse light in Beijing. Shutterstock</p> <p>
A staff member takes photos of icicles at the entrance to a natural cave in Huzhong District at the northern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.  Xinhua/Shutterstock
Golden snowflake is a marker of Museum Square in the aerial view of Museum Square in Harbin City. Shutterstock
Hot water poured by citizens transform into ice in the -27¡æ air in Shenyang City, northeast China. Shutterstock
Mohammad Aliwa Palestinian from Gaza city lost his leg in the March of Return eastern Gaza, Mohammad started practicing all sports, representing Palestine in international forums and got the best player in the Middle East for amputations. Hassan Jedi/Quds Net News via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock