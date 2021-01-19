News / World News in Pictures – 19 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 19, 2021, 4:03 pm Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal. Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A surfer braves the waves in Porthcawl. Athena Pictures/Shutterstock One of ten Melanistic grey seal pups which have been spotted by rangers at the National Trust’s Blakeney Point in Norfolk over the course of the winter pupping season. Black seals are rare with approximately one in 400 grey seals being melanistic. The Rangers cannot tell if seals are grey or melanistic until they moult at two to three-weeks-old and the black velvety coat is revealed. Hanne Siebers/National Trust/PA Wire Catherine Southon lists some of 260 London street signs before before they go up for an online auction next month at Catherine Southon Auctioneers and Valuers in Chislehurst, south east London. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Marwell Zoo keeper Zoe Newnham with the zebras, as keepers across the zoo have been taking stock of the thousands of animals cared for there despite the challenges of being closed to the public because of the Covid-19 restrictions. Marwell Zoo/PA Wire Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Student EMT Ruth Corscadden (left) and Paramedic Daniel McCollam wearing full PPE during their shift for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service covering the Northern Trust’s Hospitals. Liam McBurney/PA Wire Adelie penguins on the Antarctic Peninsula. Breeding Antarctic penguins could be helped by a proposed network of marine protected areas (MPAs), according to new research. Heather Lynch/Stony Brook University/PA Wire Aerial photo shows the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. Xinhua/Shutterstock Members of the Last Sons of Liberty, of the Boogaloo Movement attend a second amendment rally during Lobby Day at the Virginia State Capitol 2nd Amendment Rally, Virginia State Capitol, Richmond. Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Shutterstoc The bubbles get frozen in the Sayram lake in Bortala,Xinjiang,China. Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock A Lithuanian Orthodox believer crosses himself as he bathes in the icy water shortly after midnight during a traditional Epiphany celebration in a lake near Vilnius, Lithuania. AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis Motorists make their way through floodwater on Derby Road in Hathern, Leicestershire. Joe Giddens/PA Wire © DC Thomson Residents build tents outside their house badly damaged by earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia. Aid was reaching the thousands of people left homeless and struggling after an earthquake that killed a number of people struck early Friday. AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe