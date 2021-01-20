Inauguration Day 2021: When will Joe Biden be sworn in? And everything else you need to know

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joe Biden will officially become the 46th president of the United States today in an unconventional inaugural ceremony.

Mr Biden will be sworn in this afternoon in Washington amid unprecedented security after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier this month and the implications of the pandemic.

The recent events have played a factor in the downscaling of the event and the 25,000 troops that are tasked with guarding the ceremony.

The US Capitol has been placed under a state of emergency and is expected to remain that way for the ceremony.

While the tradition would be for the outgoing president to be present for the new one, Mr Trump announced he would not be attending.

However, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend.

When will the inauguration take place?

The event is scheduled to being at around 4.30pm GMT, and it is expected that Mr Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris will be sworn in around 5pm.

Mr Biden will move into the White House later in the day – his home for the next four years.

Today is the day @JoeBiden becomes the President of the United States. Be a part of history. 10 AM ET at https://t.co/32suUJYO1f#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/eeFzVt8m5b — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 20, 2021

Ms Harris will make history today as the first female, Black and Asian American vice-president. She will take the oath of office before Mr Biden is sworn in.

I’m here today because of the women who came before me. pic.twitter.com/ctB9qGJqqp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

Where can I watch the inauguration?

In the UK, people can tune into the ceremony on most major American news channels, such as MSNBC, ABC and CNN.

BBC One will broadcast the inauguration between 3.30pm and 6pm (GMT), and Sky News will broadcast it between 4pm and 7pm (GMT) today.

Trump leaves the White House for the last time

Mr Trump emerged from the building today and strode across the South Lawn to board Marine One.

He was taken to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where he had a military send-off and addressed a small crowd.

Four US Army cannons gave a 21-gun salute before Mr Trump flew to Florida, where he will stay at Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Trump left Washington just hours before Joe Biden will take the oath of office.

It is the first time in more than a century that a sitting president has rejected the tradition of attending his successor’s inauguration.

Trump invited his wife Melania to say a few words where she said it was an “honour” to be the nation’s first lady.

She added: “God bless you all, God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation.”

Boris Johnson ‘looks forward’ to working with Biden

Boris Johnson has said he looks forward to working closely with Joe Biden as America’s president-elect prepares to take office.

In a statement ahead of his inauguration, Mr Johnson declared his intention to work “hand in hand” with the new incumbent of the White House on promoting their shared goals.

In his statement, he pointed to the continuing common interests the UK and the US share on defence, security and “defending democracy”.

At the same time, he highlighted Britain’s upcoming role in chairing the G7 summit in Cornwall and the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow – both priorities for the new administration, as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Johnson said: “I warmly congratulate Joe Biden on his historic inauguration as 46th president of the United States and look forward to working closely with his new administration as we defeat Covid and build back better from the pandemic.

“In our fight against Covid and across climate change, defence, security and in promoting and defending democracy, our goals are the same and our nations will work hand in hand to achieve them.

“I look forward to welcoming him to Carbis Bay for the G7 and Glasgow for Cop as we join forces to protect our planet.

“Only through international cooperation can we truly overcome the shared challenges which we face.”

Who will perform at the inauguration?

Katy Perry has joined the list of stars performing during the celebrations for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said the chart-topping pop star will appear during the primetime broadcast of Celebrating America, which will be hosted by Tom Hanks.

Other artists set to feature in the show include Garth Brooks, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake.

Mr Biden and Ms Harris will be joined by Lady Gaga, who will sing the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez will sing during the ceremony’s musical performance.

The show will air after the swearing-in.