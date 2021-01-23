Iconic US talk show host, Larry King, dies aged 87

Something went wrong - please try again later.

American talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87, Ora Media said in a statement tweeted from his account.

The TV star was taken to hospital in Los Angeles after testing positive for coronavirus in December last year.

It is understood Mr King had Type 2 diabetes and had suffered from lung cancer, angina and heart attacks in recent years.

His career spanned more than six decades across television, radio and digital media as he interview guests including politicians, celebrities, sports stars and well-known conspiracy theorists.

His son, Chance, confirmed his death Saturday morning.

A statement on Twitter said: “With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

“Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.

“Whether he was interviewing a US president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

