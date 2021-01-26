News / World News in Pictures – 26 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 26, 2021, 4:07 pm Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal. Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A fisherman prepares his boat at the Potpecko accumulation lake covered with plastic bottles near Priboj, in southwest Serbia. AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic A dog walker in the snow-covered Lickey Hills Country Park, Birmingham. Jacob King/PA Wire Undated handout photo issued by The Chapter, Canterbury Cathedral, of detail showing the castration of Eilward of Westoning. A Thomas Becket stained glass window, made shortly after his death to depict his miracles, has been in the wrong order for hundreds of years, experts have discovered. The Chapter/Canterbury Cathedral/PA Wire Dawn breaks over Tynemouth Longsands beach. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Opposition presidential challenger Bobi Wine smiles as he speaks to the media outside his home, in Magere, near Kampala, in Uganda. AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki Diane Slack receives an injection of the coronavirus vaccine from a Ministry of Defence (MoD) employee at West Yorkshire’s first large vaccination centre set up at Spectrum Community Health CIC, in Wakefield. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Jenners department store on Princes Street, Edinburgh, which will close for good after 183 years trading in the city. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Statue of Our Lay Mary outside the Good Shepherd Catholic Church on the Ormeau Road in Belfast which shared the site with Magdalen Asylum ran by Roman Catholic Good Shepherd Sisters from 1867, with the Laundry closing in 1977. Liam McBurney/PA Wire Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney. AP Photo/Rick Rycroft People look at mountains recently covered with snow at the Red Rock National Conservation Area near Las Vegas. AP Photo/John Locher Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe