Watch Live: Nasa’s Perseverance rover to land on Mars
Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover will land on the red planet on Thursday to begin its search for traces of life.
The mission, backed by the UK Government, is to explore and collect samples for future return to Earth from diverse ancient environments on Mars.
The rover – a scientific laboratory the size of a car – is due to land on the red planet at around 8.43pm on Thursday.
You can follow the moment live on the stream provided by NASA.
