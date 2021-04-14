Rescuers searching for several people after lift boat capsizes in Gulf of Mexico

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rescuers are searching for several missing people after a vessel capsized in the US Gulf of Mexico during a storm yesterday afternoon.

The US Coast Guard said six people had been rescued with the help of civilian boats, but it’s understood a dozen are still missing.

Coastguards said the incident took place eight miles off Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and involved a “distressed 129ft commercial lift vessel”.

The New York Times (NYT) reported that the capsized vessel is the Seacor Power lift boat, owned by Houston-based Seacor Marine.

NYT quoted a Seacor spokesman as saying that 18 people were onboard the vessel when it flipped over.