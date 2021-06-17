In Pictures: Tartan Army arrives in London

EU green bond rules will be voluntary, draft shows The European Union’s green bond standard will be voluntary rather than binding for issuers, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.

Former Unaoil executive ordered to pay £402k in confiscation A former Unaoil executive has been ordered to pay almost half a million pounds in confiscation or face more time behind bars.

Transmission charging system ‘entirely contrary’ to net zero, UK ministers told UK Government ministers have been told that the current transmission charging system is “entirely contrary” to the net zero agenda.