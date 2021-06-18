News / UK In Pictures: Scotland fans gather to watch Euro clash against England By wailingchung June 18, 2021, 7:41 pm © Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans gather ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 Scotland Vs England showdown. Scotland fans in Casa, ready to watch the match. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media A fan getting ready for kick off. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Staff at the Braes bar on Perth Road, ready for a busy night. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Scotland fans in the Nether Inn, settling in for the big game. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media England fans Oliver Barrett & Niall Priest in the Giddy Goose. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Scotland fans in The Caird. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media Scotland fan Davie Riley in the Braes bar. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media Bradley Thompson – face paint at the ready showing his support. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans at The Caird. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans in the Nether Inn. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media © Iain Ferguson Scotland fans in The Caird before the game. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scott McKenna reflects on bittersweet first taste of major finals after Scotland exit Euro 2020 with defeat to Croatia Kieran Tierney hopeful of prosperous future for Scotland despite Euro 2020 exit Steve Clarke admits Scotland were second-best in Euro exit to Croatia Scotland must now become regulars at major tournament finals, insists defender Scott McKenna