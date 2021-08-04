In pictures: the news today

William Anderson: Aberdeen engineering entrepreneur and mentor dies aged 88 William Anderson, who founded one of the most prominent firms servicing the North Sea oil industry, and went on to mentor engineering apprentices, has died just short of his 89th birthday.

IOG commits to reducing scope 1 & 2 emissions to net zero as of this year North Sea firm IOG, formerly Independent Oil and Gas, committed to scope 1 and 2 net zero status as of this year.

Sadness at sudden death of oil industry entrepreneur Bruce Dingwall Tributes have been paid to Bruce Dingwall, a North Sea leading light who died suddenly yesterday, aged 61.