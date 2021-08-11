In Pictures: News Today

Oil and gas equipment supplier Fluid Technologies moves into new Aberdeen base A leading supplier of paint spraying and fluid handling equipment to the oil and gas industry has moved into a new base on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

BREAKING: Nicola Sturgeon calls on UK ministers to ‘reassess’ Cambo oil field plan Nicola Sturgeon has asked the UK Government to “reassess” oil and gas licences already issued – including the controversial Cambo development.

Wood forecasting future hydrogen growth after securing over 30 contracts in 2021 Engineering and consultancy services firm Wood landed more than 30 separate hydrogen awards in the first half of the year.