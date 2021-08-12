News / UK In Pictures: News Today By Louis Delbarre August 12, 2021, 3:56 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 4:52 pm This photo provided by the Japan Coast Guard shows a vessel that has broken apart and leaked oil off Hachinohe, northeastern Japan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The Panamanian-registered cargo ship, Crimson Polaris, ran aground in the northern Japanese port and later broke in two parts and was spilling oil into the sea, Japanese Coast Guard said Thursday. (Japan Coast Guard via AP) In Pictures: News Today Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Zambian President Edgar Lungu, center, talks to the press after casting his vote at a polling station in Lusaka, Zambia.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) A view of a fire near Mandas, in the south of Sardinia, Italy. Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms. (Italian Firefighters via AP) A man walks on a makeshift bamboo bridge between inundated houses following the flooding of River Ganges, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India. Heavy rains have lashed this northern state, with flooding disrupting the lives of more than 500,000 people. (AP Photo/ Amar Deep Sharma) A youth dives into the sea at a beach in Barcelona, Spain. In Spain, the national weather service warned temperatures could hit 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas in coming days. Parts of northeastern Spain, in the Catalonia region, were forecast to reach 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) A flock of sheep crosses alpine terrain, under the “Falknis” peak (2562 meters above sea level), in Flaesch, Switzerland. During the so-called “Schafuebergang”, 1400 sheep wander from one meadow to the other, crossing on a steep, narrow alpine trail. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP) Shooting party (from left) Mark Ewart, Peter O’ Driscoll and Pam Butler at Byrecleugh Farm, part of the Roxburghe Estates near Duns in the Scottish Borders, as the Glorious 12th, the official start of the grouse shooting season, gets underway. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A MCC member arrives for day one of the cinch Second Test match at Lord’s, London. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal SPONSORED: Buy AIG Women’s Open tickets and plan your visit – 5 things to know before you go Gadirova twins leap for joy as they collect results after Olympic win We can be heroes: The magic of Granite City Comic-Con in Aberdeen Victoria Derbyshire wrong-footed on news bulletin in high heels mishap