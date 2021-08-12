In Pictures: News Today

Hurricane Energy repels move by activist investor to appoint new directors UK oil and gas company Hurricane Energy has repelled moves by an activist investor to appoint new directors to its board.

Neptune Energy back to profits after oil and gas price rally Stronger oil and gas prices brought North Sea operator Neptune Energy back to profits in the first half of 2021.

OEM Group lands seven-figure contract with Aberdeen consortium PBS Oilfield service company OEM Group (OEM) has bagged a contract worth more than a million pounds with Aberdeen-based consortium PBS.