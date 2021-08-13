News In Pictures: News Today By Louis Delbarre August 13, 2021, 3:49 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 3:53 pm Israeli police officers stand guard during Palestinians Friday prayers at a protest against construction access in being built on the Jewish side at the Ibrahimi Mosque, which Jews call the Tomb of the Patriarchs, in the West Bank city of Hebron, (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) In Pictures: News Today Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A woman runs under bridges during a foggy morning in Canberra, Australia. The Australian Capital Territory, which comprises Canberra and two villages, locked down for a week after a man tested positive on Thursday. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) Indian soldiers march during full dress rehearsals of Independence Day celebrations at the famous 17th century Red fort, in New Delhi, India. India commemorates its Independence in 1947 from British colonial rule, on August 15. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) A ferry travels towards the port of Dover in Kent. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Mexican dancers perform during a ceremony to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec empire capital of Tenochtitlan, known today as Mexico City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Kashmiri villagers inspect a building damaged in a gun battle in Kulgam area, South of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. A suspected militant was killed and two soldiers and two civilians were wounded in overnight gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said Friday, (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, people push a van loaded with disaster relief supplies in Liulin Township of Suixian County in central China’s Hubei Province. (Wu Zhizun/Xinhua via AP) A Taliban fighter stands guard over surrendered Afghan security members forces in the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Talibans have completed their sweep on the south of the country on Friday, as they took four more provincial capitals. (AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri) Residents watch a fire near the village of Toudja, in the Kabyle region, East of Algiers. Dozens of fires began devouring forested mountainsides in the Berber region of Kabyle, east of Algiers, Monday. The President declared a three-day mourning period to honor the lives lost. (AP Photo/Toufik Doudou) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal News team News LIVE BLOG: The latest news from across the north and north-east on August 13 August 13, 2021 News Guidance published to support transgender children in schools August 12, 2021 News 35,000 jobs lost as Covid and volatile prices hit UK oil and gas sector August 12, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Resurfacing works worth £180,000 planned for A9 at Newtonmore Perthshire gamekeepers answer rescue call for rare white-tailed eagle with deformed beak Two due in court after £75,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen Covid-19 cases hit more than 1,500 for second day in a row Women’s Scottish Open: Kelsey MacDonald makes progress buoyed by fan support Body found in Ullapool confirmed by police as missing Leicestershire man