News in Pictures – August 15th 2021

Ithaca Energy kicks off drilling at Fotla prospect Ithaca Energy has started drilling work at its Fotla project in hopes of boosting barrels via its Alba field.

Jefferies – Global subsea capex hits highest quarterly level for two years Global offshore and subsea capital expenditure (capex) recently hit its highest quarterly level for two years, according to an industry database.

Houston ready to welcome energy transition with ‘open arms’ Supply chain companies working to shape the energy transition would be “welcomed with open arms” in Houston, according to a leading economist.