In Pictures: News Today

Blue hydrogen – what is it, and should it replace natural gas? Blue hydrogen is often touted as a low-carbon fuel for generating electricity and storing energy, powering cars, trucks and trains and heating buildings. But according to a new report by Cornell and Stanford University researchers in the US, it may be no better for the climate – and potentially a fair bit worse – than continuing to use fossil natural gas, which currently keeps 85% of UK homes warm. In the US, about half of all homes use natural gas for space and water heating.

Zero means zero We welcome the UK Government’s hydrogen strategy today, it’s a clear sign of the UK’s ambition to be a hydrogen leader and commitment to support a new green sector that will create jobs across the UK.

‘Today marks the start of the UK’s hydrogen revolution’ – Westminster publishes Hydrogen Strategy The UK Government has pledged to support the advancement of both green and blue hydrogen as part of plans to create a “thriving” low carbon sector.