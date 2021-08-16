Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In Pictures: News Today

By Katherine Ferries
August 16, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 7:37 pm
A helicopter drops water over Markati village, south of Athens, Greece. After wildfire broke out Monday morning in the Keratea region southeast of Athens. Photo Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Students line up to attend school on the first day of the new school year in Gaza City.  More than a million students in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip have returned on Monday to their schools after several months of school closure due to the spread of the coronavirus. Photo Credit: Xinhua/Shutterstock
Floral tributes left in Keysham in Plymouth, Devon, for Stephen Washington, after five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Photo Credit Ben Birchall/PA Wire
People are seen outside a closed park in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 16, 2021. Australia’s state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded a new record high of 478 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Monday. Photo Credit: Xinhua/Shutterstock
A Taliban fighter sits on the back of vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. military has taken over Afghanistan’s airspace as it struggles to manage a chaotic evacuation after the Taliban rolled into the capital. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rahmat Gul
The Race Against Time saw a costumed Boris Johnson race against a young SCIAF supporter donning a clock. SCIAF is using the stunt to draw attention to the countdown to COP26 and the urgency required to tackle climate change. The race took place along the River Clyde near the SECC which will host the conference this November. The charity is calling on the public to sign its COP26 petition addressed to the Prime Minister calling for action that will protect the poorest communities in the world. Photo Credit: Colin Hattersley 
Cast of Queenz, Jaymi Hensley (Mis Dia Montay, the White Queen), Grant Jackson (Gold Queen – Bella DuBall), Louis Wallond (the Rock Queen aka Billie Eyelash) Lew. Ray (the Blue Queen – Mr Van Cartier) Josh Hanson (Pink Queen – Candy Caned), on Calton Hill before their performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Photo Credit : Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Anti-government rally in Bangkok, Thailand Police in Bangkok fired rubber bullets and tear gas at pro-democracy protesters demanding Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha steps down and the government be held accountable for its gross mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.  Photo Credit:  Chaiwat Subprasom
Southern Brave’s Sophia Dunkley is almost caught by Oval Invincibles wicket-keeper Sarah Bryce during The Hundred match at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Photo Credit:  John Walton/PA Wire.

