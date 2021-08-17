In Pictures: News Today

Shell contractors killed in Nigeria ambush An attack in Nigeria’s Imo State has left seven Shell contractors dead, according to local reports.

Wood Thilsted – regulatory certainty a must for US offshore wind industry As the United States finally gives the go-ahead for its first major offshore wind farm, regulatory certainty will be key to the success of the industry on the Eastern Seaboard, according to Wood Thilsted.

GEG teams up with Proman to develop green energy to methanol plant at Nigg Oil Terminal Global Energy Group has teamed up with the world’s second largest producer of methanol as it seeks to develop a low carbon cluster in Cromarty Firth.