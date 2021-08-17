News / World In Pictures: News Today By Katherine Ferries August 17, 2021, 7:21 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 7:28 pm French Special Forces Soldiers stand guard near a military plane at airport in Kabul as they arrive to evacuate French and Afghan nationals after the Taliban's stunning military takeover of Afghanistan. Photo credit: Shutterstock Our picture editors bring you the best pictures of day. This picture shows Mount Merapi, Indonesias most active volcano, spewing hot clouds and smoke from the village of Tunggularum in Sleman near the city of Yogyakarta. Photo Credit: Shutterstock Workers of Dalian Junhua Aquatic Co., Ltd. put oyster fry into the marine pasture in the rain in Guanglu Island Town, Changhai County, in Dalian City, Northeast China’s Liaoning Province. Photo Credit: Shutterstock Barcelona pays tribute to the victims on the fourth anniversary of the jihadist attack on La Rambla where on August 17, 2017, a van carried out the massive outrage, which caused the death of 15 people. Photo Credit: Thiago Prudencio. A forest fire spreading in the area of Var in southern France. Photo Credit: Shutterstock Matt Wright and Tim Vincent-Smith, directors with Pianodrome in Edinburgh view one of their up-cycled sculptures made from abandoned and old pianos. Photo Credit: PA Participants wearing personal protective equipment (Hazmat) pose for a photo during the Indonesian Independence day celebration at Cikijing Riverbank. Photo Credit: Algi Febri Sugita 150 yoga and book fans descended on London’s Potters Field for a morning yoga class hosted by MoreYoga to launch Marian Keyes’ eagerly awaited new novel, ‘Again, Rachel’. Photo Credit: Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close