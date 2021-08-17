Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In Pictures: News Today

By Katherine Ferries
August 17, 2021, 7:21 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 7:28 pm
French Special Forces Soldiers stand guard near a military plane at airport in Kabul as they arrive to evacuate French and Afghan nationals after the Taliban's stunning military takeover of Afghanistan. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Our picture editors bring you the best pictures of day.

This picture shows Mount Merapi, Indonesias most active volcano, spewing hot clouds and smoke from the village of Tunggularum in Sleman near the city of Yogyakarta. Photo Credit: Shutterstock
Workers of Dalian Junhua Aquatic Co., Ltd. put oyster fry into the marine pasture in the rain in Guanglu Island Town, Changhai County, in Dalian City, Northeast China’s Liaoning Province. Photo Credit: Shutterstock
Barcelona pays tribute to the victims on the fourth anniversary of the jihadist attack on La Rambla where on August 17, 2017, a van carried out the massive outrage, which caused the death of 15 people. Photo Credit: Thiago Prudencio.
A forest fire spreading in the area of Var in southern France. Photo Credit: Shutterstock
Matt Wright and Tim Vincent-Smith, directors with Pianodrome in Edinburgh view one of their up-cycled sculptures made from abandoned and old pianos. Photo Credit: PA
Participants wearing personal protective equipment (Hazmat) pose for a photo during the Indonesian Independence day celebration at Cikijing Riverbank. Photo Credit: Algi Febri Sugita
150 yoga and book fans descended on London’s Potters Field for a morning yoga class hosted by MoreYoga to launch Marian Keyes’ eagerly awaited new novel, ‘Again, Rachel’. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

 

 

