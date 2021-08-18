In Pictures: News Today

Market signals more North Sea drilling work and higher contract values, Awilco says Rig owner Awilco said today that a number of positive signs pointed to more drilling work and higher contract values in the North Sea.

Buhari sets Nigeria on course for petroleum transition Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a steering committee to oversee the enacting of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Legasea celebrates Harbour Energy deal, workforce expansion set to continue North-east firm Legasea, set up in 2019 to recover oilfield equipment and make it fit for reuse, has doubled the size of its workforce since January.