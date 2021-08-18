Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021
News / UK

In Pictures: News Today

By Katherine Ferries
August 18, 2021, 6:14 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 6:50 pm
MissionH24, Endurance 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021, 4th round of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship, WEC, Le Mans, France - 18 Aug 2021
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Artist Paul Curtis paints a mural of Anne Williams, the mother of Hillsborough victim Kevin Williams, on a building in the Anfield area of Liverpool. Photo Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Lydia Ko on the 16th tee during day four of the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, St Andrews. Photo Credit: Malcolm MacKenzie/PA Wire.
Pope Francis General Audience at Paul VI Audience Hall. The Vatican, Rome, Italy.<br />Photo Credit: Grzegorz Galazka/SIPA/Shutterstock
View of the installation “Und Endlich” by German artists Wolfgang Aichner and Thomas Huber, at pass “Fuorcla digl Leget”, in Bivio, Switzerland. The clock slows down while spectators are approaching until it finally stops ticking. Photo Credit: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP
Gurkha veteran, Dhan Gurung on day 12 of a hunger strike opposite Downing Street in London after returning from hospital this morning where he was admitted for a suspected heart attack last night. The Gurkhas are calling for equal pensions for those soldiers who retired before 1997 but are not eligible for a full UK armed forces pension. Around 200,000 Gurkhas, recruited from Nepal, fought in both world wars, and they have also served in places such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, Borneo, Cyprus, the Falklands, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. Photo Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
A Belgian-British teenager took to the skies, in her quest to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford took off from an airstrip in Wevelgem, Belgium, in an ultralight plane looking to break the record set by American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who set the world benchmark at age 30 in 2017. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
“Wally” the arctic walrus lounges in a speedboat at Crookhaven, Co. Cork. The walrus was first spotted on Valentia Island in Co Kerry in March, and has also visited France, Spain and Cornwall before he began his Isles of Scilly sojourn, where he went on a boat-wrecking spree which led to locals giving him his own purpose-built pontoon. Photo Credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A wildfire near the French Riviera killed two people and is burning out of control in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought. Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas. Photo Credit: Fire brigade of the Var region.

 

