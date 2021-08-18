News / UK In Pictures: News Today By Katherine Ferries August 18, 2021, 6:14 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 6:50 pm MissionH24, Endurance 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021, 4th round of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship, WEC, Le Mans, France - 18 Aug 2021 Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Artist Paul Curtis paints a mural of Anne Williams, the mother of Hillsborough victim Kevin Williams, on a building in the Anfield area of Liverpool. Photo Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Lydia Ko on the 16th tee during day four of the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, St Andrews. Photo Credit: Malcolm MacKenzie/PA Wire. Pope Francis General Audience at Paul VI Audience Hall. The Vatican, Rome, Italy.<br />Photo Credit: Grzegorz Galazka/SIPA/Shutterstock View of the installation “Und Endlich” by German artists Wolfgang Aichner and Thomas Huber, at pass “Fuorcla digl Leget”, in Bivio, Switzerland. The clock slows down while spectators are approaching until it finally stops ticking. Photo Credit: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP Gurkha veteran, Dhan Gurung on day 12 of a hunger strike opposite Downing Street in London after returning from hospital this morning where he was admitted for a suspected heart attack last night. The Gurkhas are calling for equal pensions for those soldiers who retired before 1997 but are not eligible for a full UK armed forces pension. Around 200,000 Gurkhas, recruited from Nepal, fought in both world wars, and they have also served in places such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, Borneo, Cyprus, the Falklands, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. Photo Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire A Belgian-British teenager took to the skies, in her quest to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford took off from an airstrip in Wevelgem, Belgium, in an ultralight plane looking to break the record set by American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who set the world benchmark at age 30 in 2017. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo “Wally” the arctic walrus lounges in a speedboat at Crookhaven, Co. Cork. The walrus was first spotted on Valentia Island in Co Kerry in March, and has also visited France, Spain and Cornwall before he began his Isles of Scilly sojourn, where he went on a boat-wrecking spree which led to locals giving him his own purpose-built pontoon. Photo Credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire A wildfire near the French Riviera killed two people and is burning out of control in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought. Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas. Photo Credit: Fire brigade of the Var region. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close