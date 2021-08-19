In Pictures: News Today

Beijing interferes with Natuna drilling offshore Indonesia in South China Sea A Chinese ship has been meddling with Harbour Energy’s ongoing drilling campaign at its Tuna block in the Natuna Sea offshore Indonesia. Significantly, the appraisal drilling is funded by Russia’s state-backed Zarubezhneft and the incident underscores the fact that Moscow’s energy interests in the South China Sea are increasingly being threatened by China.

Shetland substation in talks to supply green energy to North Sea oilfields North Sea oil and gas fields could one day receive green power from a huge substation, currently under construction in Shetland.

Report estimates ‘£1.5billion boost’ to Scotland from floating wind port cluster A new industry report has estimated that creation of a “cluster” of ports to develop floating offshore wind could deliver £1.5bn to the economy in Scotland.