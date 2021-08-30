Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Scotland Calling: Welcoming Afghan refugees, covid vaccine passports, Estonian education and Houston we have a problem

By Reporter
August 30, 2021, 6:05 pm
Scotland Calling

Our weekly look at international news from a Scottish perspective, Scotland’s place in the world, and stories about people who make our communities their home.

‘A smile can be everything’ – Scots charity working with government to prepare for Afghanistan refugee arrivals

A Scottish charity run by Afghans says refugees fleeing the Taliban need a safe place to call home – and in the short term, clothes, toiletries and mental health help.

Abdul Bostani, who came to Scotland as a teenage refugee more than 20 years ago and now runs Glasgow Afghan United, will meet on Tuesday with the Scottish Government and local authority representatives to map out a strategy to get ready to welcome an influx of refugees.

“The people of Scotland know all about the terrifying situation in Afghanstan and what is happening there. But open your arms, show a smile and welcome the refugees here” says Bostani.

Read the full story here.

Oil workers ‘effectively banned from Norway’ due to Scotland Covid-app delay, MSP claims

The Scottish Government’s digital vaccine passport delay is jeopardising the livelihoods of oil and gas workers, according to MSP Liam Kerr.

As Adele Merson report, the politician has been contacted by sector workers who have to quarantine in hotels at a cost of £1,000 before they can enter Norway because Scotland still does not have an app-based system for proving vaccination status.

Read the full story here.

In case you missed it: Scottish Government accused of lagging behind on digital vaccine passports – as delays could cause problems for Scots on holiday in Europe. Read more.

Houston, Texas, USA

Travel sector fears US vaccine woe that may scupper Scots’ hopes of a return to the world’s largest oil show

Scottish leisure and business travellers hoping to visit the US whenever restrictions are lifted could be in for a nasty shock.

Hundreds of people normally cross the pond for the world’s largest oil and gas show in Houston, but as Keith Findlay reports, there is growing concern in the north-east of Scotland that even if the ban is lifted before May next year, travel plans could be scuppered by America refusing to admit people who have received AstraZeneca jabs.

Read more here.

With a population of just 1.3m, and a far smaller economy, Estonian pupils are the highest-achieving in Europe, comfortably outperforming Scots kids in reading, science and maths.

Learning from the best: What lessons can Scottish schools take from Estonia?

With a population of just 1.3 million, Estonia has – officially – the best-performing education system in Europe. The Baltic nation came out top in reading, maths and science in the latest Pisa rankings.

But what does Estonia do that we could perhaps follow in Scotland?

Reporter Calum Petrie spoke to parents and educators about the system, and found out some big and small differences between the two nations.

Do high standards, very few private schools and a focus on vocations make the difference? Read Calum’s full story here. 

