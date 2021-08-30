Scotland Calling: Welcoming Afghan refugees, covid vaccine passports, Estonian education and Houston we have a problem

Our weekly look at international news from a Scottish perspective, Scotland’s place in the world, and stories about people who make our communities their home.

‘A smile can be everything’ – Scots charity working with government to prepare for Afghanistan refugee arrivals

A Scottish charity run by Afghans says refugees fleeing the Taliban need a safe place to call home – and in the short term, clothes, toiletries and mental health help.

Abdul Bostani, who came to Scotland as a teenage refugee more than 20 years ago and now runs Glasgow Afghan United, will meet on Tuesday with the Scottish Government and local authority representatives to map out a strategy to get ready to welcome an influx of refugees.

“The people of Scotland know all about the terrifying situation in Afghanstan and what is happening there. But open your arms, show a smile and welcome the refugees here” says Bostani.

Oil workers ‘effectively banned from Norway’ due to Scotland Covid-app delay, MSP claims

The Scottish Government’s digital vaccine passport delay is jeopardising the livelihoods of oil and gas workers, according to MSP Liam Kerr.

As Adele Merson report, the politician has been contacted by sector workers who have to quarantine in hotels at a cost of £1,000 before they can enter Norway because Scotland still does not have an app-based system for proving vaccination status.

Travel sector fears US vaccine woe that may scupper Scots’ hopes of a return to the world’s largest oil show

Scottish leisure and business travellers hoping to visit the US whenever restrictions are lifted could be in for a nasty shock.

Hundreds of people normally cross the pond for the world’s largest oil and gas show in Houston, but as Keith Findlay reports, there is growing concern in the north-east of Scotland that even if the ban is lifted before May next year, travel plans could be scuppered by America refusing to admit people who have received AstraZeneca jabs.

Learning from the best: What lessons can Scottish schools take from Estonia?

With a population of just 1.3 million, Estonia has – officially – the best-performing education system in Europe. The Baltic nation came out top in reading, maths and science in the latest Pisa rankings.

But what does Estonia do that we could perhaps follow in Scotland?

Reporter Calum Petrie spoke to parents and educators about the system, and found out some big and small differences between the two nations.

Do high standards, very few private schools and a focus on vocations make the difference?