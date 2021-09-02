News / UK News in Pictures – September 2nd 2021 By Gemma Bibby September 2, 2021, 4:00 pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Pedestrians take cover near Columbus Circle in New York as the remnants of Hurricane Ida remained powerful while moving along the Eastern seaboard. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle Around 400,000 low-income migrants arrive every year to work at brickfield in Dhaka. Harun-Or-Rashid/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock The end of the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea fishing moratorium, China. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock Palestinian artist paints at Dair al Balah beach in central of the Gaza Strip. Mahmoud Khattab/Quds Net News via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock Women farmers working at Paddy Field in Gunasari Village, Indonesia. Algi Febri Sugita/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Two bikers ride past the cherry blossoms by Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra. Australia reported another record number of 1,477 new cases on Thursday morning as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections. Xinhua/Shutterstock Dancing Away to Glory by Sarosh Lodhi showing a young langur swaying its body to give the impression that its dancing in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, India, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Sarosh Lodhi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire Alejandro Vidal Alvarez ESP (blue) fighting against Bolor Erdene Ganbat MGL (red) in the Men’s K44 61kg Taekwondo Repecharge at the Makuhari Messe Hall B during day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Joe Toth for OIS/PA Wire. Villages in Spain ravaged by floods in Toledo on 2nd September, 2021. Juan Carlos Lucas/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Chinese soldiers carry to a plane coffins containing remains of Chinese People’s Volunteers martyrs killed in the 1950-53 Korean War during a repatriation ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. Xinhua/Shutterstock National Trust conservators move a rare Elizabethan globe into it’s new display case at Petworth House in West Sussex, that will allow visitors to view the detail up-close for the first time. The Molyneux globe created in 1592 using the ‘newest, secretest, and latest discoveries’ is the only surviving example of the first edition made by mathematician Emery Molyneux, and is decorated with engravings of ships in full sail and creatures including fantastical sea monsters and an African elephant. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Samantha Kinghorn GBR celebrates winning the silver medal in the Women’s 400m – T53 Athletics Final at the Olympic Stadium. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan. OIS/Simon Bruty/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close