News in Pictures – September 5th 2021

Oxygen shortage forces Texas refinery to shut part of key unit A refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast shut part of a key process unit due to a lack of oxygen supply amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, with authorities citing increased medical demand for the gas.

Babcock Aberdeen operation to be renamed while competition watchdog mulls CHC takeover The Babcock oil and gas helicopter operation in Aberdeen is to be renamed while the competition watchdog mulls a takeover by rival CHC.

NPDC claims Kolmani River success, launches infrastructure bid Nigerian Petroleum Development Co. (NPDC) has issued a request for expressions of interest (EoI) on the development of two licences in Nigeria’s northeast.