News / UK News in Pictures – September 5th 2021 By Gemma Bibby September 5, 2021, 5:30 pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Max Verstappen celebrates his victory in front of the crowd at the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2021, Zandvoort, Netherlands. Florent Gooden/LiveMedia/Shutterstock A plane is lifted from the sea in the Sandbanks area of Poole Harbour after it crashed into the sea on Saturday afternoon during the Bournemouth Air Festival. The aircraft was part of the Bournemouth Air Festival flight schedule with two people reported to be onboard. Both occupants have been rescued and are reported to have sustained minor injuries. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire A Palestinian boy poses for a photo in al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. APAImages/Shutterstock The peloton climbs a hill in St Ives during the AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 1. Penzance. A man wearing personal protective equipment disinfects a movie theatre in Kathmandu, Nepal. The authorities in the Kathmandu Valley of Nepal on Wednesday decided to end the lockdown imposed since late April to check the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, though certain restrictions shall be kept in place. Xinhua/Shutterstock A worker repairs the inside of a classroom of Basila Primary School. Educational institutions are to begin resumption after 14 months by Covid-19 lockdown, The Government are allowing the reopening of educational institutions from primary to higher secondary level, on September 12 after a long one and a half year of lockdown due to low corona infection. Maruf Rahman/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock Visitors experience traditional Chinese architectural arts in Shougang Park during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijng. Xinhua/Shutterstock An artisan works on an idol of Hindu God Viswakarma ahead of Viswakarma worship day, at a workshop in Nagaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam. Xinhua/Shutterstock An acrobat performs as she hangs under a heliosphere during the start of the Earth Spectacular celebration parade in Wakefield. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Japan Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony. Xinhua/Shutterstock Members of the Huginn and Muninn Bedlam morris group perform in Hartley Wintney in Hampshire. The Morris group joined the Hook Eagle Border Morris group to celebrate their 30th birthday celebrations as they 'Morris bombed' locations around the village during the Hartley Wintney festival. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire People enjoy the sun in St James's Park, London. Parts of the UK could see an official heatwave in the coming days, with temperatures hitting almost 30C (86F), forecasters have said. Yui Mok/PA Wire