Scotland Calling: Afghan refugees arrive, vaccine travel uncertainty, meat for Mexico, Arctic convoys, and Nessie in the Netherlands

Our weekly look at international news from a Scottish perspective, Scotland’s place in the world, and stories about people who make our communities their home.

First families from Afghanistan seeking refuge arrive in Aberdeenshire

The first families from Afghanistan arrived safely in Aberdeenshire last week, as part of the humanitarian effort to shelter those fleeing their country.

As Denny Andonova reports, the local council also pledged its commitment to doing “all it can” to support more families through the various resettlement schemes for Afghan nationals, many of whom worked closely with the British military over the last 20 years.

Scots face travel uncertainty as it’s revealed new Covid vaccine QR codes don’t work across Europe

Scots traveling to European countries could face problems getting into bars, restaurants, sports events and tourist attractions after it was revealed that Covid vaccine QR codes, launched recently by Nicola Sturgeon, aren’t compatible with major EU digital apps.

As David Mac Dougall reports, the new QR codes work in conjunction with Irish and Belgian vaccine checker apps, but now with other major countries like France, Italy and Germany.

MoD denies report nuclear subs ‘could be moved abroad’ if Scotland votes for independence

The Ministry of Defence has denied reports it has drawn up secret plans to move the UK’s nuclear deterrent abroad if Scotland becomes independent.

As Derek Healey reports, the Royal Navy’s base at Faslane is home to the UK’s nuclear submarines but sources told the Financial Times this week that they could be moved to bases in the US or France if Scotland votes Yes in a second referendum on independence.

Mexico opens doors to Scottish pork in multi-million pound deal

Scottish pig farmers will soon be able to export meat to Mexico as part of a new trade deal announced this week.

The UK has signed an agreement worth an estimated £50million, and as Gemma Mackie reports, Mexico is the world’s 8th biggest consumer of pork products so it could be very lucrative indeed for Scottish pig farmers.

New helpline services offer translations for migrant workers

Rural charity RSABI has updated its helpline service to make it more accessible to seasonal migrant farm workers.

The charity, which provides support to people working in the Scottish agricultural industry, has now added a translation service to its helpline.

Working away from home with language barriers can increase stress and anxiety for workers, in some cases magnifying the problems they are facing” – Nina Clancy, RSABI

Baxters’ US military rations company to help feed Hurricane Ida victims

A military rations company owned by Moray soup and jam giant Baxters is poised to provide emergency food supplies to thousands of people hit by Hurricane Ida in the United States.

As Stan Arnaud reports, Wornick Foods was bought by Baxters in 2014, and supplies forces personnel in the US and around the world with self-heating Meal Ready to Eat (MRE) packs.

Those MREs are also used in global disaster response and humanitarian efforts by governments and non-governmental organisations.

Remembering WWII Arctic military convoys to Archangel and Murmansk

A new trail exploring Wester Ross’s importance to Arctic Convoy efforts during the Second World War has been launched.

The Blazing a Wartime Trail around Loch Ewe was recently opened at MacLennan Park in Aultbea.

As Chris MacLennan reports, Loch Ewe served as a strategic point for the Arctic Convoys which made perilous journeys to deliver essential supplies to Britain’s Russian allies at the ports of Archangel and Murmansk from 1941 to 1945.

Read more here.

Has Nessie been found in the Netherlands?

The centuries old mystery of the Loch Ness monster may finally have been solved – and it appears we have been looking in the wrong place the whole time.

It seems that Nessie has departed the Highland loch and taken up residency in the Netherlands of all places.

Dutch journalist Dolf Ruesink spotted the famed beast basking in the sunshine in a garden in the small town of Rekken.

Read the full story here.