Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / World

In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
September 9, 2021, 5:47 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 5:48 pm
The Countess of Wessex touches some stone work from the home of John Lennon, during the Westmorland County Show in Crooklands, Cumbria. Picture by PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Troops from Wiltshire based 4 Armoured Close Support Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (4REME) during final inspection at Wellington Barracks in London, ahead of providing troops for the Queen’s Guard. This marks the first time in almost 30 years that the REME have had manned the Queen’s Guard. Picture by PA.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to Alloway Main Street and Robert Burns’ Cottage in Alloway, South Ayrshire. Picture by PA.
Police officers gather at the site of a destroyed field hospital following a fire in North Macedonia’s northwestern city of Tetovo. Picture by AP.
A model wears a creation by Chinese designer Deng Zhaoping preparing on backstage during the China Fashion Week in Beijing. Picture by AP.
US Marine Sgt Mitch Shurtliff during a 20th anniversary event at the US Ambassador’s Residence in Dublin to commemorate the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks. Picture by PA.
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell during a visit to Eastwood Health and Care Centre for the announcement of a £10 million Long COVID Support Fund. Picture by PA.
Adam Scott makes his way to the 14th during day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water. Picture by PA.
INEOS Grenadiers’ Ethan Hayter celebrates after winning stage five of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Alderley Park to Warrington. Picture by PA.

