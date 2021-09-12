News / UK News In Pictures – September 12th 2021 By wailingchung September 12, 2021, 6:58 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 7:06 pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day. Jazmin Sawyers of the United Kingdom competes in the women’s long jump during the 100th ISTAF athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Sohn A Highland cow stands in a field while the peloton passes during the AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8. Stonehaven. </p> <p>SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption</p> <p>]</p> <p>[caption id=”attachment_3133424″ align=”aligncenter” wid</p> <p> The Refugee Action Collective organized a rally in Brisbane’s King George Square to call for more assistance for people escaping Taliban rule in Afghanistan, Brisbane, Australia. Joshua Prieto/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Inspirational young fundraiser Tobias Weller crosses the finish line, near his home in Sheffield, as he completes his latest epic feat where he swam and triked his way to the end of his “awesome” year-long Ironman Challenge. Danny Lawson/PA Wire The Red Arrows flying over the Tyne Bridge during the 2021 Great North Run, in partnership with Expresstest, in Newcastle. Alex Elliott/North News/PA Wire Jammu and Kashmir policemen pay tribute next to the coffin of a deceased police officer Arshid Ahmad, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar. Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/Shutterstock People look around the interior of the grade II listed St Michael on the Mount Without church in Bristol, during ‘Bristol Open Doors’ weekend, where visitors can join tours of, usually unseen, interiors of buildings across the city. Ben Birchall/PA Wire After nearly 18 months, PEC, SSC and HSC examinees started to attend classes on Sunday as the schools and colleges reopened with a slew of Covid-safety protocols in place. The decision to resume in-person classes and exams was taken by the government earlier this month in view of the improving Covid-19 situation around Bangladesh. Dhaka, Bangladesh. Sazzad Hossain/Medialys Images/Shutterstock Royal Navy personnel and navy veterans during the Naval Associations Parade at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London. Yui Mok/PA Wire Revellers watch Declan McKenna performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Lesley Martin/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close