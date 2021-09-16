News / World News in Pictures – 16 September 2021 By Louise Gowans September 16, 2021, 4:00 pm Gemma Sadler models a fabulous Georgian costume, including a wig made from flowers and foliage created by Florist of the Year Helen James, during the staging day for the 2021 Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall, near Ripon. Picture date: Thursday September 16, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Botanical Horticulturalist Alberto Trinco with Kew Garden’s giant water lilies Victoria Amazonica which are the world’s largest water lily species, as the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, in Richmond, London, celebrates another Guinness World Records title, the largest living plant collection on earth. Picture date: Wednesday September 15, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Vladimir, an Amur tiger, lies sedated during a procedure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park where vets and specialists x-rayed his spine. Around two years ago staff at the park noticed a curve in Vlad’s spine. Once a year he has to undergo an x-ray on his back and hips to check his condition has not progressed. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Rosie-Mae Walton and Wes Powell with their son Marley as he recovers at Sheffield Children’s Hospital having received the “most expensive drug in the world”, the genetic treatment Zolgensma. Joe Giddens/PA Wire The scene at Seaton Sluice harbour on the north east coast of England, between Whitley Bay and Blyth, just after sunrise. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A photographer takes a picture of a field of sunflowers near Ravensworth in North Yorkshire. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A dog walker takes a photograph of the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London. John Walton/PA Wire Award-winning artist Yinka Ilori’s eye-catching street art is unveiled on Tottenham Court Road as part of London Design Festival. PinPep/Shutterstock Gemma Sadler models a fabulous Georgian costume, including a wig made from flowers and foliage created by Florist of the Year Helen James, during the staging day for the 2021 Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall, near Ripon. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Forgotten Veterans UK founder Gary Weaving (centre) poses for a photograph alongside veterans (from left to right) Ian Baillie, Mike Hewlett, Gary Sprakes and Chris Nicholls, who are spending 120 hours in portable toilet cabins on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, to raise money for Forgotten Veterans UK which supports former members of the armed forces. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close