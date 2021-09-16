Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / World

News in Pictures – 16 September 2021

By Louise Gowans
September 16, 2021, 4:00 pm
Gemma Sadler models a fabulous Georgian costume, including a wig made from flowers and foliage created by Florist of the Year Helen James, during the staging day for the 2021 Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall, near Ripon. Picture date: Thursday September 16, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Gemma Sadler models a fabulous Georgian costume, including a wig made from flowers and foliage created by Florist of the Year Helen James, during the staging day for the 2021 Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall, near Ripon. Picture date: Thursday September 16, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Botanical Horticulturalist Alberto Trinco with Kew Garden’s giant water lilies Victoria Amazonica which are the world’s largest water lily species, as the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, in Richmond, London, celebrates another Guinness World Records title, the largest living plant collection on earth. Picture date: Wednesday September 15, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Vladimir, an Amur tiger, lies sedated during a procedure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park where vets and specialists x-rayed his spine. Around two years ago staff at the park noticed a curve in Vlad’s spine. Once a year he has to undergo an x-ray on his back and hips to check his condition has not progressed. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Rosie-Mae Walton and Wes Powell with their son Marley as he recovers at Sheffield Children’s Hospital having received the “most expensive drug in the world”, the genetic treatment Zolgensma. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
The scene at Seaton Sluice harbour on the north east coast of England, between Whitley Bay and Blyth, just after sunrise. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A photographer takes a picture of a field of sunflowers near Ravensworth in North Yorkshire. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A dog walker takes a photograph of the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London. John Walton/PA Wire
Award-winning artist Yinka Ilori’s eye-catching street art is unveiled on Tottenham Court Road as part of London Design Festival. PinPep/Shutterstock
Gemma Sadler models a fabulous Georgian costume, including a wig made from flowers and foliage created by Florist of the Year Helen James, during the staging day for the 2021 Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall, near Ripon. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Forgotten Veterans UK founder Gary Weaving (centre) poses for a photograph alongside veterans (from left to right) Ian Baillie, Mike Hewlett, Gary Sprakes and Chris Nicholls, who are spending 120 hours in portable toilet cabins on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, to raise money for Forgotten Veterans UK which supports former members of the armed forces. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]