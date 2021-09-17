Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News in Pictures – 17 September 2021

By Louise Gowans
September 17, 2021, 4:00 pm
Members of medieval music group Maranella, Jed Armstrong with a 1400-1450 Citole, Marilyn Farrington with a medieval harp, Peter Farrington with a Frame Drum, and Elizabeth Armstrong with English Bag Pipes in the grounds of Castle Bolton in North Yorkshire, ahead of performing during Medieval Music in the Dales, England's festival of medieval music. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Sea swimmers emerge before dawn from the waters of the North Sea at Cullercoats Bay, between Tynemouth and Whitley Bay, on the north east coast of England. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Oklahoma State University veterinary student Taylor Bills, of Paris, Texas, cleans off a newborn piglet at the birthing center on the opening day of the 2021 Oklahoma State Fair Thursday. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki<img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-3160187" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/09/SOCIAL_40611534-847x564.jpg" alt="" width="840" height="559"/>A cake made to mark the launch of One Hundred Reasons to Hope, a children’s illustrated non-fiction book which celebrates the stories of triumph, perseverance and positivity from the past year, at the former home of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Mio, aged 3, and his dad Graeme, from London look at a 4×7 metre rainbow arch, made entirely of recycled aluminium cans, which has been installed by recycling initiative Every Can Counts, in partnership with The City of London Corporation, in front of St Paul’s Cathedral in London, to encourage members of the public to recycle their drinks cans ahead of recycling week, which starts on 20th September. Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Highways England workers on the exit slip road of the M25 motorway near Leatherhead after protestors blocked the road and left paint on it. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Members of medieval music group Maranella (left to right) Jed Armstrong with a 1400-1450 Citole, Marilyn Farrington with a medieval harp, Peter Farrington with a Frame Drum, and Elizabeth Armstrong with English Bag Pipes in the grounds of Castle Bolton in North Yorkshire, ahead of performing during Medieval Music in the Dales, England’s festival of medieval music. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
A Christie’s employee holds Banksy’s ‘Soup Can’ in front of prints of Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup artworks, during the preview of Christie’s Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This Sh*t sale at the auction house’s central London saleroom. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Clemmie, 6, (left) and her brother Freddie, 9, clean an Austin J40 peddle car ahead of tomorrow’s Settringham Cup at the Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting at Goodwood, West Sussex. Picture date: Friday September 17, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

