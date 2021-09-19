News / World News in Pictures – 19 September 2021 By Louise Gowans September 19, 2021, 4:00 pm A performer from theatre company Highly Sprung Performance during their show Urban Astronaut in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A giant idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is taken in a procession for immersion in the Hussain Sagar Lake on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, India. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A. Spirit of Britain living history group stand by a Hawker Hurricane on the flightline during the Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. Joe Giddens/PA Wire A performer from theatre company Highly Sprung Performance during their show Urban Astronaut in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Members of the Pentacle Drummers drum in front of a burning ceremonial Viking long boat during the Equinox boat burn at Butser Ancient Farm in Hampshire, to mark the Autumn Equinox and bid goodbye to the long days of summer and welcome the wealth of the autumn harvest. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire An 800lb pumpkin grown by Ben White, arrives at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which opens at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London next week. Ian West/PA Wire The Thames Barrier during its annual test closure which is held at the start of autumn and tests the equipment, systems and staff as they put individual gates in to a range of operational positions, including fully closing the whole structure, to stop the flow of the incoming tide. Ian West/PA Wire Moriarty and Sheila from RAF Ops 39-45 living history group walk past a Spitfire on the flightline during the Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Patrick Croke and Julie Power, of Connecting To Nature, at the company’s growing facility at Faithlegg, County Waterford. Birds and bees are the secret weapons needed to raise happiness levels after Covid, the new Irish company has claimed. Willie Dillon/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close