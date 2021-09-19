Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News in Pictures – 19 September 2021

By Louise Gowans
September 19, 2021, 4:00 pm
A performer from theatre company Highly Sprung Performance during their show Urban Astronaut in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

A giant idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is taken in a procession for immersion in the Hussain Sagar Lake on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, India. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Spirit of Britain living history group stand by a Hawker Hurricane on the flightline during the Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
A performer from theatre company Highly Sprung Performance during their show Urban Astronaut in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire.  Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Members of the Pentacle Drummers drum in front of a burning ceremonial Viking long boat during the Equinox boat burn at Butser Ancient Farm in Hampshire, to mark the Autumn Equinox and bid goodbye to the long days of summer and welcome the wealth of the autumn harvest. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
An 800lb pumpkin grown by Ben White, arrives at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which opens at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London next week. Ian West/PA Wire
The Thames Barrier during its annual test closure which is held at the start of autumn and tests the equipment, systems and staff as they put individual gates in to a range of operational positions, including fully closing the whole structure, to stop the flow of the incoming tide. Ian West/PA Wire
Moriarty and Sheila from RAF Ops 39-45 living history group walk past a Spitfire on the flightline during the Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Patrick Croke and Julie Power, of Connecting To Nature, at the company’s growing facility at Faithlegg, County Waterford. Birds and bees are the secret weapons needed to raise happiness levels after Covid, the new Irish company has claimed. Willie Dillon/PA Wire

