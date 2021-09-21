In pictures: the news today

Workers removed from Harbour Energy platform after Covid-19 outbreak More than a dozen people have been flown off a North Sea platform after a confirmed outbreak of Covid-19 on board.

Aberdeen Uni and NZTC unveil £1.6m simulator to ‘transform’ North Sea decommissioning A £1.6million simulator has been unveiled which is expected to “transform” the way oil platforms are decommissioned and new energy projects are installed in the North Sea.

Wood to carry out work for Humber Zero decarbonisation project Wood, of Aberdeen, has been chosen to carry out work for a major decarbonisation project in England.