News / UK News in Pictures – October 4th 2021 By Gemma Bibby October 4, 2021, 4:01 pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A villager checks newly harvested paddy rice in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Xinhua/Shutterstock A supporter of Dennis Hutchings waits for his arrival at Laganside Courts, Belfast. The former member of the Life Guards regiment has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974. He also denies a count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. Peter Morrison/PA Wire An artist prepares an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Navratri Durga Puja festival in Beawar, India. Sumit Saraswat/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Laura Kinlan riding Montrose and dog handler Lynsey Buchanan-Barlas with specialist search dog Nico alongside the River Clyde near the COP26 venues as Police Scotland counter terrorism announce a Project Servator campaign ahead of the international climate conference, being held in Glasgow. Project Servator aims to to deter, detect and disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Medical workers from Jilin Province wave at a farewell ceremony in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A total of 266 medical workers from Hebei and Jilin provinces who came to aid Harbin in nucleic acid testing left the city on Monday after finishing their work. Xinhua/Shutterstock A veterinarian writes a recipe during a free care day organized by Misión Nevado, in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic in a square west of the city in Caracas, Venezuela. Javier Campos/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The peloton rides through the village of Woodeaton in Oxfordshire during stage one of the AJ Bell Women's Tour from Bicester to Banbury. David Davies/PA Wire. Models wear creations for the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, France. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock People stop to view large bubbles being made by a woman and kids in a parking lot in Victoria, Canada. Canadian Press/Shutterstock A medical worker takes a swab sample from a student for nucleic acid test in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 922 in the past 24 hours to 4,220,206, with the death toll adding by 88 to 142,261, the Health Ministry reported on Monday. Xinhua/Shutterstock An activist of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) party try to breach a police barricade during a protest against killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after being run over by a car owned by India's Union Minister of State for Home, at UP Bhawan in New Delhi, India. Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Crew members return to the Royal Canadian Navy's newest Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, after a man overboard drill as it travels on the Salish Sea to Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Canadian Press/Shutterstock