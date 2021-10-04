News in Pictures – October 4th 2021

Worst California oil spill in 27 years may be from an anchor The owner of a pipeline at the heart of the worst oil spill in California for almost 30 years is investigating the disaster site with a remotely controlled device and local authorities warned the cleanup may take weeks.

Boris Johnson hints at investment for Acorn CCUS project in Aberdeenshire Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted that the Acorn carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project in Aberdeenshire could be set to benefit from government investment.

Chiyoda, Mitsubishi, Sembcorp, band together for hydrogen Chiyoda, Mitsubishi, and Sembcorp Industries, have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the feasibility of setting up a hydrogen supply chain in Singapore.