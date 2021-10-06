News in Pictures – October 6th 2021 By Gemma Bibby October 6, 2021, 4:24 pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A Silver Swan musical automaton, which dates from 1773, is taken apart as a team of conservators and curators assess the Silver Swan at The Bowes Museum in County Durham ahead of maintenance and conservation plans. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Hindu devotees take part in the Tarpan ritual during Mahalaya in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Sudipta Das/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Muirhall Energy unveils the UK’s largest subsidy-free onshore development at newly-completed Crossdykes Wind Farm, Crossdykes Wind Farm, Dumfries. Children from Applegarth Primary near lockerbie have named some of the turbines… Young Matilda (5) on hand to see hers. Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock Artist Lakwena Maciver unveils her expansive, immersive floorscape titled – Back in the Air: A Meditation on Higher Ground, commissioned by theCoLAB Temple in partnership with Westminster City Council and 180 Studios at The Artist’s Garden, a vast undiscovered half-acre roof terrace on top of Temple Underground Station in London. David Parry/PA Wire Lions interact with a giant hay bale and pumpkins filled with enrichments at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling during final preparations for their Halloween event which starts this weekend. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Indian youth aspiring to join the defence forces undergo physical training at Jhiri village near India Pakistan border, outskirts of Jammu, India. AP Photo/Channi Anand Preview of Bonhams’ Designer Handbags and Fashion sale., Knightsbridge, London, UK. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Art In The Garden, The Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, Romsey, Hampshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Ale BTC’s Marta Bastianelli on the ramp during the AJ Bell Women’s Tour of Britain, Atherstone. Simon Wilkinson/</p> <p>SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption</p> <p>]</p> <p>[caption id=”attachment_3260706″ align=”alignnone” wid</p> <p> Charlie Siddick and India Rose James with The Hypocrites by Lily Macrae – Thesmophoria at Soho Revue – A collaborative all-female exhibition, to support the Women for Women’s Afghanistan relief fund, to help women survivors of war. The exhibition takes place at Soho Revue, London from 6 – 31st October, and is co-curated by Soho Revue founder and curator India Rose James, and Purslane founder and curator Charlie Siddick. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Environmental crews are spreading out across Huntington Beach and Newport Beach to clean up the damage from a major oil spill off the Orange County coast that left crude spoiling beaches, killing fish and birds and threatening local wetlands. California, USA. Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock Rower Heather Rankin glides her single scull across placid water reflecting the changing colours of fall foliage on the Androscoggin River, in Brunswick, Maine, USA. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Angus Peter Campbell: Hospitality is a skilled craft that we need to start treating with respect PM outlines £3,000 ‘levelling up premium’ for teachers to work in areas of need Encouraging more culturally sensitive tourism in the Highlands would benefit locals and visitors alike Enjoying the ride: Couple who launched bike and coffee shop in the summer delighted with ‘fantastic feedback’