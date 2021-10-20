In pictures: the news today

ExxonMobil planning CCS project at Cepu in Indonesia ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) is planning a carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) project at its giant Cepu block in East Java, said Dwi Soetjipto, the head of Indonesia’s upstream regulator SKK Migas.

Santos posts record quarterly sales of $1.1bn Australia’s Santos (ASX:STO) delivered record quarterly sales revenue of US$1.14 billion and record quarterly free cash flow of US$359 million.

Woodside on track for investment approvals on new LNG projects Australian LNG developer Woodside (ASX:WPL) said today that it is on track for a targeted final investment decision (FID) on the Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 developments before the end of this year. The company is also benefitting from strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.