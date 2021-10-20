In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross October 20, 2021, 3:10 pm Updated: October 20, 2021, 3:14 pm Gallery staff Abi Francis poses next to a red post box artwork by Alex Chinneck, Alphabetti Spaghetti, 2019, at Beano: The Art of Breaking the Rules, an exhibition of the world's longest-running weekly comic at Somerset House in London. Picture by PA. Our picture editors bring you the best pictures from the news today. Security forces patrol the streets of Croix-des-Bouquets, near Port-au-Prince, Haiti. A general strike continues in Haiti demanding that authorities address the nation’s lack of security, four days after 17 members of a US-based missionary group were abducted by a gang. Picture by AP. In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a Syrian firefighter extinguishes a burned bus at the site of a deadly explosion, in Damascus. Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops during the morning rush hour in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, killing and wounding several people, state TV reported. Picture by AP. A pagoda staff member pushes a cart carrying flowers offered by Buddhist devotees during celebrations of the full moon day of Thadingyut to mark the end of Buddhist Lent, in Yangon, Myanmar. Picture by AP. This photo provided by the North Korean government shows a ballistic missile launched from a submarine. North Korea announced today that it had tested a newly developed missile designed to be launched from a submarine, the first such weapons test in two years and one it says will bolster its military’s underwater operational capability. Picture by Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP. Pope Francis talks with a 10-year-old boy Paolo Junior after he unexpectedly walked up to him at the beginning of a weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican. Picture by AP. People punt along the River Cam in Cambridge. Picture by PA. Pete Waterman (right) talks with Mark Shepherd, Tunnel Technical Co-ordinator for BBV at the unveiling of HS2’s 2,000 tonne tunnel boring machine that will create a one-mile twin bore tunnel under Long Itchington Wood, Warwickshire. The machine has been named Dorothy, after Dorothy Hodgkin the first British woman to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, following a public vote. The tunnel boring machine is 10 metres wide and will take around six months to complete the first bore of two parallel tunnels. Picture by PA. Demonstrators on King Edward’s Bay Beach in Tynemouth to show solidarity for refugees and to protest against the Nationality and Borders Bill which is currently going through parliament. Picture by PA. Members of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wearing masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series “Squid Game” shout slogans during a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea. Thousands of workers gathered ignoring the government’s call to cancel the assembly feared to affect the fight against Covid-19. Picture by AP. Mary Berry, with husband Paul Hunnings, after being made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture by PA. A visitor poses with a display at Beano: The Art of Breaking the Rules, an exhibition of the world’s longest-running weekly comic at Somerset House in London. Picture by PA. The Peppercorn A1 Pacific class 60163 Tornado steam locomotive hauls a special train over the Ribblehead viaduct as it travels through the Yorkshire Dales on its journey from Preston to Carlisle. Tornado was built from scratch at the Darlington Locomotive Works by a team of volunteers from the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust. Completed in 2008 at the cost of around £3 million, it was the first newly built main line steam locomotive in the UK since Evening Star in 1960. Picture by PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Smart speaker makers could face new rules to protect listener access to radio THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: 5 main points from Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad announcement Public must play its part to prevent future Covid restrictions, Javid warns Students ‘feeling unsafe’ amid spate of flashing incidents at Seaton Park