In pictures: the news today

Diversity celebrated at AFBE-UK awards Hundreds of people gathered at a special awards event to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the energy industry.

EnQuest completes £240m acquisition of Golden Eagle stake EnQuest has completed its acquisition of Suncor’s stake in the Golden Eagle field in the UK North Sea.

Rivers State threatens legal action against Saipem The Rivers State government has set out plans to bring criminal charges against Saipem, over the company’s alleged shortcomings in delivering power equipment.