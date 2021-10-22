In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross October 22, 2021, 3:08 pm Updated: October 22, 2021, 3:32 pm Veteran Ally Skene, from the Lady Haig Poppy Factory, works in the warehouse at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh, during the final preparations for this year's PoppyScotland Appeal and Remembrance Day. Picture by PA. Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Danny Macaskill, who cycled across the blade of a wind turbine to raise awareness of renewable energy ahead of COP26. Picture by The Climate Games via PA. A TV news crew works outside Buckingham Palace in central London after Queen Elizabeth II returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday after spending a night in hospital for what a Buckingham Palace spokesman described as “preliminary investigations”. Picture by PA. Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. European Union leaders conclude a two-day summit on Friday in which they discuss issues such as climate change, the energy crisis, Covid-19 developments and migration. Picture by AP. Friday Muslim Jummah Prayer Service has returned to normality at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at Dhaka, Bangladesh. Around 10,000-15,000 people attended the Mosque for their weekly prayers. Picture by ZUMA Press via Shutterstock. Baroness Meacher joins demonstrators, including Humanists UK’s members and supporters, during a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London to call for reform as peers debate the new assisted dying legislation. Picture by PA. Veteran Willie Urban, from Lady Haig Poppy Factory, makes special limited edition poppies to mark the 100 years of the poppy being a symbol of remembrance, at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh, during the final preparations for this year’s PoppyScotland Appeal and Remembrance Day. Picture by PA. A couple dressed in costume as Warhammer 40,000 characters during the first day of MCM Comic Con at the ExCel London. Picture by PA. Shopkeepers and local residents release balloons as they gather to observe a two-minute silence in memory of MP Sir David Amess in Eastwood Road North in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Picture by PA. Great Britain’s Katie Archibald in the women’s omnium qualifiers.<br />Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at Roubaix, France. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com via Shutterstock. In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, emergency personnel work at the site of an explosion and fire at a gunpowder factory in the Ryazan region, about 270 kilometers (about 167 miles) southeast of Moscow. Russian emergency officials say that at least seven people have died and a further nine are missing following an explosion and fire at a gunpowder factory. Picture by AP. People watch a fire in a 61-story luxury apartment building in Mumbai, India. Television images showed heavy black smoke billowing into the sky from the 19th floor apartment. Picture by AP. Palace Gardener Justine Howlett adds the finishing touches to pumpkins bearing the face of Henry VIII and his wives, at Hampton Court Palace in Richmond upon Thames. The pumpkins form part of the palace’s Halloween decorations ahead of half term. Picture by PA. Anton Du Beke outside the Richmond Theatre in London. The professional dancer, 55, will play Buttons in a production of Cinderella during the festive period. Picture by PA. Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as Nitza Sarner, 88, receives a Pfizer booster vaccination during a visit to the Covid-19 vaccine centre at the Little Venice Sports Centre in west London. An estimated 5.3million booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in the UK, new figures show. Picture by PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up