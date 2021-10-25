In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross October 25, 2021, 3:05 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 3:05 pm Second World War veteran James White 96 at the opening of the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance, marking the start of the remembrance period. Picture by PA. Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Journalists watch as Hannah Neise of Germany competes during the women’s skeleton in an IBSF sanctioned race, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Yanqing National Sliding Center in Beijing Picture by AP. Children play in floodwaters on Robin Road in Mill Valley, California. Picture by AP. Workers work onto unload the US donated 100,620 doses of Pfizer vaccine from a refrigerator van at a local storage facility in Kathmandu. Picture via Shutterstock. Richard Ratcliffe outside the Foreign Office in London. The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has gone on hunger strike for the second time in two years and intends to sleep in a tent at night following his wife losing her latest appeal. Picture by PA. Tony Newton tends to the Four Seasons garden as it bursts into autumnal colour at his home in Walsall, West Midlands. Picture by PA. People dine at a restaurant in Tokyo. People in Tokyo can eat and drink in bars and restaurants later in the evening starting Monday as officials ease social distancing rules with the country’s daily coronavirus cases reaching their lowest levels in more than a year. Picture by AP. Siberian tiger Dasha shows her teeth to visitors while she takes care of her children at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany. Picture by AP. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the Queen Elizabeth Park in Stratford, east London, after the city’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles was significantly expanded, affecting tens of thousands of motorists. Picture by PA. Protesters gather on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan. For several months, Sudanese have been revolting in the streets of the capital. Picture via Shutterstock. Josiah Jackson, Lawrence Hollingsworth and Sofia Hollingsworth stand underneath a plaque to commemorate their great grandfather Wilston Samuel Jackson, Britain’s first black train driver, after it was unveiled at King’s Cross in London. Picture by PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Liam Livingstone optimistic of rediscovering form for England at T20 World Cup 5 News to relaunch in new hour-long format Apple once threatened Facebook ban over Middle East maid abuse concerns Booster jab and flu shots offered to the next eligible groups in preparation for winter