News in Pictures – 1 November 2021

By Louise Gowans
November 1, 2021, 4:00 pm
Nick Teede, Conservation Manager at York Glaziers Trust, is reflected in a protective plastic panel as he installs conserved medieval panels of stained glass featuring the figure of St Cuthbert as the windows are returned to York Minster on All Saints Day, as part of an exhibition exploring the life and miracles of one of northern England's most significant saints. Picture date: Monday November 1, 2021. PA Photo. The figure was removed from the Minster in March as part of a five year, £5m project to conserve the St Cuthbert Window, which is one of the largest surviving narrative windows in the world, and the stonework of its surrounding Transept. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Family members keep vigil beside graves during Day of the Dead festivities at the Tzintzuntzan cemetery in Michocan, Mexico. AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
A woman holds a line of Mexican marigold flowers known as Cempasuchil, outside the Arocutin municipal cemetery as people begin to arrive to pay their respects to their dead in Arocutin, Michoacan, AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
Environmental campaigners with ‘big heads’ of key world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, dressed in kilts and with bagpipes gather in Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, marking the start of the Cop26 summit in the city. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Long exposure photo shows a regional train in the Taunus region near Frankfurt. AP Photo/Michael Probst
Halloween revelers dressed in costumes participate in New York City’s 48th annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. AP Photo/Dieu-Nalio Chery
Reena Kesarwani holds a photograph of her husband, Anand Babu Kesarwani, who died of COVID-19, in their hardware shop, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in the Chhitpalgarh village, in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state. AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during an event at the WWF stand in the Delegates Pavilion during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Investigators at the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire. Fifty firefighters were called to the scene of the collision in which up to a dozen passengers are believed to have been injured. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A grey squirrel inspects a discarded pumpkin in Sefton Park, Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
