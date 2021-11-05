Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

In Pictures: News Today

By Katherine Ferries
November 5, 2021, 4:42 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 5:05 pm

Our picture editor brings you the best breaking news images of the day.

Demonstrators during the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inaugurated a green energy initiative on the island of Chalki, which is being billed as the country’s first eco-island and as providing a blueprint for other islands to convert to green technology. The project involves the installation of a photovoltaic system for solar energy that covers the power requirements of the island’s residents, and the donation of six electric vehicles for the police and coast guard, and one electric boat. Photo Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
A section of the Artemis rocket with the Orion space capsule is seen inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Artemis will launch the next generation of deep space operations, including missions on and around the Moon. Photo Credit: John Raoux
Final touches are made to a life sized Sir David Attenborough cake surrounded by animals as part of a display created by a group of cake artists during Cake International at NEC Birmingham. Photo credit: Jacob King/PA Wire
Girls in a traditional attire poses for a photo during a parade of Nhu Dan (the Newari New Year), which falls on Tihar or Deepawali and Dewali Festival of Lights at Khokana, Lalitpur, Nepal. Photo Credit: Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A woman looks out at the Toronto skyline from Sheldon Lookout during sunrise in Toronto, Canada.  Photo Credit: Canadian Press/Shutterstock
King Felipe VI of Spain attends the swearing in of the new Royal Guardsmen, at the ‘El Rey’ Barracks of the Royal Guard, in El Pardo in Madrid. King Felipe VI presides this Friday the Swearing in of the new Royal Guardsmen. King Felipe VI in Madrid, Spain. Photo Credit:  Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Birds fly between wind turbines in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photo credit: Martin Meissner

