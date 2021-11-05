In Pictures: News Today By Katherine Ferries November 5, 2021, 4:42 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 5:05 pm Our picture editor brings you the best breaking news images of the day. Demonstrators during the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inaugurated a green energy initiative on the island of Chalki, which is being billed as the country’s first eco-island and as providing a blueprint for other islands to convert to green technology. The project involves the installation of a photovoltaic system for solar energy that covers the power requirements of the island’s residents, and the donation of six electric vehicles for the police and coast guard, and one electric boat. Photo Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis A section of the Artemis rocket with the Orion space capsule is seen inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Artemis will launch the next generation of deep space operations, including missions on and around the Moon. Photo Credit: John Raoux Final touches are made to a life sized Sir David Attenborough cake surrounded by animals as part of a display created by a group of cake artists during Cake International at NEC Birmingham. Photo credit: Jacob King/PA Wire Girls in a traditional attire poses for a photo during a parade of Nhu Dan (the Newari New Year), which falls on Tihar or Deepawali and Dewali Festival of Lights at Khokana, Lalitpur, Nepal. Photo Credit: Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A woman looks out at the Toronto skyline from Sheldon Lookout during sunrise in Toronto, Canada. Photo Credit: Canadian Press/Shutterstock King Felipe VI of Spain attends the swearing in of the new Royal Guardsmen, at the ‘El Rey’ Barracks of the Royal Guard, in El Pardo in Madrid. King Felipe VI presides this Friday the Swearing in of the new Royal Guardsmen. King Felipe VI in Madrid, Spain. Photo Credit: Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Demonstrators during the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Birds fly between wind turbines in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photo credit: Martin Meissner Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up