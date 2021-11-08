Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
November 8, 2021, 3:13 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:13 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with medical staff during a visit to Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland. Picture by Peter Summers/ PA Wire.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Virgin Atlantic staff pose for a picture at Heathrow Airport’s T3 as they assist passengers before the departure of Virgin Atlantic flight VS3 heading for New York. They are celebrating the reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor, more than 600 days since the US travel ban was introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture by Doug Peters/ PA Wire.
Great White Pelicans feed at the Mishmar HaSharon reservoir in Hefer Valley, Israel. Thousands have stopped for food at the reservoir as they make their way to Africa. Picture by Ariel Schalit/ AP.
Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Coren Mitchell as they meet and talk to Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, outside the Foreign Office in London, during his continued hunger strike following his wife losing her latest appeal. Picture by Aaron Chown/ PA Wire.
Rescuers near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons, Wales, where a rescue mission is underway to save a man who has been trapped inside a cave in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system, after falling on Saturday. Because of the injuries suffered in the fall the trapped man is said to be unable to climb out of the cave. Picture by Ben Birchall/PA Wire.
A Bonhams gallery assistant adjusts Putting Things in Perspective by Camille Walala, estimated to fetch £4,000 to £6,000 as part of Bonhams’ forthcoming Pop x Culture Sale at their London auction. Picture by Victoria Jones/ PA Wire.
Supporter of Telangana Pradesh Congress argues with a police officer during a protest demanding to reduce fuel prices in Hyderabad, India. Picture by Mahesh Kumar A/ AP.
FC Barcelona’s new signing coach Xavi Hernandez, right, poses next to FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta during his official presentation at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Picture by Joan Monfort/ AP.
Former US president Barack Obama gives a speech during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow. Picture by Jane Barlow/ PA Wire.
Approximately 1,000 shipping containers being stored near Eye in Suffolk. The metal towers are changing the landscape as they pop up in the countryside due to the ongoing problems at nearby Felixstowe port. The containers are piling up because it has now become cheaper for China to make new containers instead of shipping back and recycling the old ones. Picture by Bav Media/ Shutterstock.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal