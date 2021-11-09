In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross November 9, 2021, 3:11 pm Updated: November 9, 2021, 3:20 pm Smoke rises from chimneys in Kronberg near Frankfurt, as the sun rises early on Tuesday. Picture by Michael Probst/ AP. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Horses clear a fence during the John Southgate Memorial Novices’ Handicap Chase at Huntingdon racecourse. Picture by Tim Goode/ PA. Polish police and border guards stand near the barbed wire as migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno Grodno, Belarus. Picture by Leonid Scheglov/ BelTA via AP. Labour leader Keir Starmer (left) and Labour M.P. Tulip Siddiq (far right) meet with Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, outside the Foreign Office in London, on day 17 of his continued hunger strike following his wife losing her latest appeal in Iran. Picture by Stefan Rousseau/ PA. Cancer patient Laura Nuttall poses next to three lab coats which have been made into a “wearable work of art’ and are on display at the Institute of Cancer Research in Sutton, south west London. British textile artist Rosalind Wyatt has transformed three lab coats with hand-stitched quotes, letters and illustrations from children and adults with rare and hard to treat cancers, raising awareness of “cancers of unmet need”. Picture by Yui Mok/ PA. Footballer Marcus Rashford is made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture by Aaron Chown/ PA. Artist Paul Cummins (left) and Designer Tom Piper stand beside “Poppies: Wave and Weeping Window”, a new artwork comprising of thousands of handcrafted ceramic poppies cascading 30 metres down and pooling within the Air Shard at IWM North in Manchester. Picture by Peter Byrne/ PA. The Prince of Wales unveils a plaque to mark the 40th anniversary of the Nexus Tyne and Wear Metro as he uses the service to travel from Newcastle Central Station to Haymarket Station during a visit to Tyne and Wear. Picture by Hannah McKay/ PA. Puppet Little Amal visits the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow for the opening of the Gender Day event. The 3.5 metre tall puppet puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee started her journey in Turkey on 27 July and has travelled nearly 8,000 km across Greece, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and France, symbolising millions of displaced children. Picture by Jane Barlow/ PA. Ken Knaggs cleans the propeller of the Arctic Corsair, as the restoration of Hull’s last remaining sidewinder trawler, gets underway at Dunston (Ship Repairs) Ltd at the William Wright Dock in Hull. The historic trawler, a symbol of the city’s fishing industry, has been taken out of the water and dry docked for the first time in 30 years as part of the £30.3m Hull Maritime project – funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Hull City Council. Picture by Danny Lawson/ PA. More from the Press and Journal BBC presenters earning more than £10,000 for external jobs, register reveals ‘Another good guy gone’: Inverness community mourns the death of much-loved businessman North-east street food vendor Smoke and Soul announces second kitchen residency in Edinburgh 5 ways to make your home office a happy space