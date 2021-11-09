Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
November 9, 2021, 3:11 pm Updated: November 9, 2021, 3:20 pm
Smoke rises from chimneys in Kronberg near Frankfurt, as the sun rises early on Tuesday. Picture by Michael Probst/ AP.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Horses clear a fence during the John Southgate Memorial Novices’ Handicap Chase at Huntingdon racecourse. Picture by Tim Goode/ PA.
Polish police and border guards stand near the barbed wire as migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno Grodno, Belarus. Picture by Leonid Scheglov/ BelTA via AP.
Labour leader Keir Starmer (left) and Labour M.P. Tulip Siddiq (far right) meet with Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, outside the Foreign Office in London, on day 17 of his continued hunger strike following his wife losing her latest appeal in Iran. Picture by Stefan Rousseau/ PA.
Cancer patient Laura Nuttall poses next to three lab coats which have been made into a “wearable work of art’ and are on display at the Institute of Cancer Research in Sutton, south west London. British textile artist Rosalind Wyatt has transformed three lab coats with hand-stitched quotes, letters and illustrations from children and adults with rare and hard to treat cancers, raising awareness of “cancers of unmet need”. Picture by Yui Mok/ PA.
Footballer Marcus Rashford is made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture by Aaron Chown/ PA.
Artist Paul Cummins (left) and Designer Tom Piper stand beside “Poppies: Wave and Weeping Window”, a new artwork comprising of thousands of handcrafted ceramic poppies cascading 30 metres down and pooling within the Air Shard at IWM North in Manchester. Picture by Peter Byrne/ PA.
The Prince of Wales unveils a plaque to mark the 40th anniversary of the Nexus Tyne and Wear Metro as he uses the service to travel from Newcastle Central Station to Haymarket Station during a visit to Tyne and Wear. Picture by Hannah McKay/ PA.
Puppet Little Amal visits the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow for the opening of the Gender Day event. The 3.5 metre tall puppet puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee started her journey in Turkey on 27 July and has travelled nearly 8,000 km across Greece, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and France, symbolising millions of displaced children. Picture by Jane Barlow/ PA.
Ken Knaggs cleans the propeller of the Arctic Corsair, as the restoration of Hull’s last remaining sidewinder trawler, gets underway at Dunston (Ship Repairs) Ltd at the William Wright Dock in Hull. The historic trawler, a symbol of the city’s fishing industry, has been taken out of the water and dry docked for the first time in 30 years as part of the £30.3m Hull Maritime project – funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Hull City Council. Picture by Danny Lawson/ PA.

More from the Press and Journal