In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
November 11, 2021, 2:57 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 2:57 pm
Photographers are silhouetted as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon attached lifts off at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Picture by Chris O'Meara/ AP.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Devotees perform rituals on the banks of Hooghly River early morning during Chhath festival, in Kolkata, India. During Chhath, an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the sun god for sustaining life on earth. Picture by Bikas Das/ AP.
Last minute uniform checks are made by members of the French navy prior to the start the ceremony marking the 103rd anniversary of Armistice Day, at the Arc de Triomphe. Picture by Ludovic Marin/ AP.
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, outside the Foreign Office where he is entering the 19th day of his hunger strike following his wife losing her latest appeal in Iran. Picture by Stefan Rousseau/ PA.
1st Battalion of The Duke Of Lancaster’s Regiment march through the streets of Liverpool to Our Lady & Saint Nicholas Church before observing a two minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day. Picture by Peter Byrne/ PA.
Messages attached to the fence at the entrance to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture by Andrew Milligan/ PA.
Cop26 President Alok Sharma (front left) and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon observe a two minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day in the UK Pavilion at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow during the Cop26 climate summit. Picture by Jane Barlow/ PA.
People observe a two minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day at the WWI memorial, Guildhall Square, in Portsmouth. Picture by Andrew Matthews/ PA.
People walk past camels at the annual cattle fair in Pushkar, in the western Indian state of Rajasthan. Pushkar is a popular Hindu pilgrimage spot that is also frequented by foreign tourists who come to the town for its annual cattle fair. Picture by Deepak Sharma/ AP.
A man pushes his cycle past a flooded street in Chennai, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. At least 14 people have died in Tamil Nadu during days of heavy rains, officials said Thursday. Several districts in the state are on high alert, bracing for more torrents. Picture by R. Parthibhan/ AP.

 

